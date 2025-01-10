Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 10-16

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lincoln Durham @ The Middle East Upstairs – Saturday January 11

If you want to see an artist known for their live performances, then this is the concert for you. There is no better venue for the cool, raspy voice of Lincoln Durham than grungy upstairs of The Middle East. Songs like “Clementine” and “Preacher” will sound wonderful onstage, and Durham’s vocals never fail. Get ready for a night of perfect rowdy folk classics this Saturday! Whether he plays the banjo, guitar, or fiddle, Durham’s work onstage is going to be a brazen display of raw talent; Boston is lucky to have it.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Silverstein @ House of Blues – Saturday January 11 with Split Chain

You will “Smile In Your Sleep” on the night of the tenth, because Silverstein returns to Boston on the eleventh! Even after their long run as an established rock band, Silverstein refuses to slow down; the band has two albums set for release in 2025! This infectious vigor is catapulting Silverstein to new heights long into their career, which is why their upcoming Boston show is sure to be a hit. Joining Silverstein this Saturday is Split Chain, whose experimental approach to screamo is catching eyes and ears. Get tickets today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Ariel Posen @ The Haymarket Lounge at City Winery – Saturday January 11

Ariel Posen makes his guitar sing; come see the strings pipe up at the Haymarket Lounge this Saturday. Grab some wine, kick back, and hear the sweet grooves of an artist that is always making smooth moves. Posen has always been an innovator, and his 2023 album Reasons Why cements this notion further. There’s no better way to spend a weekend than with live music, so make your way to the City Winery and catch this outstanding show!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Jeremie Albino @ Brighton Music Hall – Thursday January 16 with Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Jeremie Albino has been making waves with a powerful voice and peers that recognize his vision (such as Orville Peck). Following his debut record as a part of Easy Eye Sound, entitled Our Time In The Sun, Jeremie has more momentum than ever. Every song from Our Time In The Sun has an infectious and refreshingly original country-rock style that will sound amazing live. Jeremie wears his heart and influences on his sleeve with pride, while adding a unique twist to every tune. See Jeremie Albino join the celebrated folk singer Benjamin Dakota Rogers for a night of moving and grooving at Brighton Music Hall.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Sungazer @ Sinclair Music Hall – Thursday January 16 with shwesmo

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It’s the fusion gods Sungazer, and their soaring riffs are landing at Sinclair Music Hall this Thursday! Sungazer’s music is like a great sandwich: every ingredient counts. It has jazz tendencies, but with roaring metal riffs, rock progressions, and intense electronic passages. It will be easy to get lost in the live, fast-flowing sounds of Sungazer’s tunes, especially after the set by the local Boston artist shwesmo. Get tickets to Sungazer’s show on the sixteenth, and prepare for an energetic night to remember!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator