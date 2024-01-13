Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 12-19

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:30pm, Saturday, January 13th with the Cure-Alls, Shy Husky and Man V Ghost

After establishing herself as a leading voice in Boston’s alternative music scene, Carissa Johnson took her “headbang-worthy” rock anthems across the country. She eventually relocated to NYC where she continues to release new music, like her stellar new single “Congratulations.” Johnson is coming back to Boston for, what is sure to be, an explosive homecoming show. Head to The Middle East this Saturday for a night of incredible local music!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00pm, Saturday, January 13th

If you go to SoFar Sounds’ next show, you’ll find yourself in a room where everyone believes that all girls go to Heaven. Well, not really… But you can hear the album of that very name by the female-fronted Boston emo-pop band Mint Green. Talking to WERS, lead singer Ronnica explained its meaning, saying, “All Girls Go To Heaven to me [represents that] no matter who you are you can make your own paradise. Whatever makes you happy and whatever your version of heaven is, you can get there.” Mint Green will perform at a lounge in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood (exact location revealed when you purchase the tickets), and floor cushions are encouraged, meaning it’s sure to be an intimate and moving show.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Sunday, January 14th with Kayla Silverman and Matilde Heckler

Three young, rising stars with Boston roots will take the stage at Rockwood Music Hall on Sunday in a show you don’t want to miss! Kaia Mac is a soon-to-be Berklee School of Music Grad who has smooth-as-honey vocals and takes R&B, soul and alternative influences. Boston-native Kayla Silverman draws from artists like Mitski, Bruno Major and Franz Shubert — an eclectic mix that makes her discography tread the lines between the 21st century and the 1800s; and aesthetically, between indie and classical. Matilde Heckler has a role in the just-released Mean Girls the Musical movie (they play a band member who sings and plays violin, piano and bass). Plus, in the true spirit of the Boston DIY scene, the Berklee alum has some of the best handmade merch I’ve ever seen. Jump on the chance to see these three talented 20-somethings, and perhaps leave with a stylish new tote!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Wednesday, January 7th

Calling all fans of The Office, Creed Bratton is coming to town! Although he is widely known as a comedic actor, whose character’s bizarre antics and off-putting nature made him incredibly memorable on The Office, he is also a skilled guitarist and singer. For years he was a member of The Grass Roots, a hit rock band that thrived throughout the 60s and 70s, but now, Bratton performs solo. See the comedic legend and musical genius at City Winery this Wednesday for an unforgettable show!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

Friday, January 19th with the Rolling Who

Hometown heroes O Positive — known for their breakout-hit “With You” which made it on MTV — may have disbanded in 1995, but for one night only, they will soon reunite! Catch them at the Paradise Rock Club on Friday, January 19th, all for a good cause! They’ll be joined by fellow-headliners Three Colors, a post-punk trio who formed in 1981 out of Connecticut College, as well as openers the Rolling Who, a Boston-based cover band. These three New England bands are raising funds for a friend’s medical bills in her battle against brain cancer. Pitch in and have some fun at a great live show — it’s a win-win!

Read some more words on this very special show, written by WERS’ very own Ken West, here!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator