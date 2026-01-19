Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 16 – 22

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Big Gigantic @ Big Night Live – Friday, January 16

A DJ set with live music? That might be the question that you ask yourself when you look more into Big Gigantic, but I promise you it is worth it. At the beginning of the year, everyone wants to go to raves and parties, and that is exactly what Big Gigantic is bringing to Boston. Their live music, accompanied by electronic sounds, elevates their sets to an even further level. Be sure to check out this awesome set if you have the chance!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Jerro @ Bijou Nightclub – Friday, January 16

A theme that you probably will pick up on in this week’s Uncommon Concert Calendar is that we are talking about a lot of producers and DJs. Jerro is no exception. This rising DJ has found his specialty with down-to-earth house music, which makes any setting feel relaxing and comfortable. All the way from Belgium, Jerro’s sets are a great place to let loose and enjoy yourself. The beginning of the new year can be stressful, and maybe Jerro is exactly what you need to get yourself through it!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Brighton Music Hall – Friday, January 16

In the two years that I have been in Boston, one of my favorite activities these past couple of years has been the Gimme Gimme Disco. Not only did I work on the musical Mamma Mia! in high school, but also, who doesn’t like ABBA? The disco is something that is infectious. If you go in a bad mood, there is no way you leave with one. This set is a great place to get out of a funk, meet new people, and experience a community that you will seldom find in most other places.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

shame @ Brighton Music Hall – Monday, January 19

Coming off the 2025 release of Cutthroat, shame is poised to go on a massive run in 2026. Their indie-rock sound is one that is sure to make you want to dance and mosh no matter what. Their music has a lot of the foundational elements of indie rock. A passionate vocalist, a smooth upbeat guitar, and impactful drums. My favorite aspect of the band has to be the haziness of their vocals at times. The way that their sound seems almost limitless at times, as if it is both extremely relaxing and amazingly fast-paced.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Sharp Pins @ Center for the Arts at the Armory – Thursday, January 22

One thing that we constantly promote on the blog is lesser-known, up-and-coming artists, Sharp Pins being a prime example of this. The solo project by Chicago-based musician Kai Slater—also a member of the band Lifeguard—took the indie world by storm last year. His previous projects under the Sharp Pins name had already garnered some attention, especially from one of our staff writers, Ana Achata, here at the station. His latest project, Balloon Balloon Balloon, quickly became one of my favorite albums last year, and something that I constantly had on repeat. The nostalgic, staticky indie sound mixed with upbeat musical composition has been separated from the loud and harsh nature of the scene recently. This is an amazing artist and concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator