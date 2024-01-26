Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 26th – February 2nd

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Saturday, January 27th

Clear your calendars for January 27th, TORRES is in town! Mackenzie Scott, the lead singer in TORRES, is bringing her distinct vocals and deep lyrics to the Sinclair in Cambridge. With the January 26th release of the new TORRES album What an Enormous Room, the show will definitely feature some of the new tunes for fans to enjoy.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

Monday, January 29th

The grit of Boston’s ‘90s alternative scene is survived through the voice of Juliana Hatfield. Although she’s lived through both the genesis and erosion of all things grungy and riot girl during the ‘90s, Hatfield has sustained her authentic, fiery attitude across the decades. She’ll take her classic alternative candor and bring it to her home stage in Boston this month. On January 29th, Juliana Hatfield’s performance at the City Winery will ignite ripples that’ll pierce through the bulk of the crowd. Get to know Hatfield a little more ahead of the show by reading WERS’ 2021 interview with her here!

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Tuesday, January 30th

You’ll leave with a new style after seeing DJ Haircut (a.k.a. Mayer Hawthorne) take the stage at the Royale Tuesday night. Well, not literally, but you’ll surely swagger on out feeling self-assured, full of soul and capable of smooth talking. Across his over 100 song discography, Hawthorne has only had a couple of features, but the guest-spots being Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg speak for themselves as to just how talented those two fellow-artists find him to be. Let this former hip-hop DJ serenade you himself!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Thursday, February 1st

In 2021, Will Dailey fell just 10 gigs short of accomplishing his quest to perform a whopping 100 shows before the year’s end. Things to take away from that: Dailey is a seasoned performer, knows how to draw a crowd and is filled with ambition. Not only is his passion and wisdom apparent in his lyrics, but hearing Dailey talk about his music makes those two things immediately apparent (see: WERS’ interview with him here). The Rec Room in Belmont will be the Boston artist’s first show of 2024. Who knows how many gigs this year will see from him (upwards of 90?), but I’d recommend jumping on the opportunity to catch him for this special, stripped down set.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Friday, February 2nd with Jeff Taylor

It has been over a decade since Lucius’s groundbreaking 2013 album Wildwoman. To celebrate this milestone, the Brooklyn natives recently embarked on Wildwoman: The Anniversary Tour. Revisit beloved Wildwoman tracks like “Two of Us On the Run” and “Until We Get There” with the band this Friday at Boston’s very own House of Blues. If you are a sucker for nostalgia and 2010s indie music (like myself), then this is the show for you!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00pm, Friday, February 2nd with Phoebe Go

With a stellar new album under his belt, Briston Maroney is bringing his gritty, pensive indie rock to fans across the country! Inspired by legendary rock musicians like John Prine, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young, Maroney has been serenading audiences with his commanding vocals and guitar playing since his early teenage years. If you’re looking for an energetic show—where singing along at the top of your lungs is not only acceptable, but encouraged—check out Briston Maroney this Friday at Paradise Rock Club (and if you want to read more about Maroney’s album Ultrapure, check out our interview with him here)!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator