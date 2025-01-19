Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 17 – 23

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Mat Karekes @ Sonia - Sunday January 19

Mat Karekes is bringing his warm strums and punchy voice to Cambridge for an intimate show at Sonia. Karekes’ new album To Dream Of Something Wicked feels like a return to raw emotion following 2023’s You Look Like a Stranger. In a live audience, the acoustic accents of newer songs will sound wonderful. Sonia’s location is perfect for a Sunday night out, so, before and after the show, check out all that Cambridge has to offer! Catch him on Sunday the nineteenth for a night of powerful tunes.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

This Is Lorelai @ The Rockwell - Tuesday January 21 with Youbet

He’s one half of Water From Your Eyes, but he’s the whole future of indie music. This Is Lorelai’s 2024 album Box for Buddy, Box for Star continued New Yorker Nate Amos’ hot streak of acclaimed records. Given his dedicated cult following, This Is Lorelai is sure to be greeted by a great atmosphere at The Rockwell. If a live version of the song “Angel Eye” doesn’t bring the perfect energy to a slow-rolling Tuesday evening, I’m not sure anything can. Catch This Is Lorelai while he’s in Boston for a special show from a singular performer. Joining him is youbet, a Brookylinte whose unique twist on lofi pays homage to the nineties while maintaining fresh production.

Jersey @ Sinclair Music Hall - Thursday January 23

Jersey is bringing the rhythms to Sinclair Music Hall this Thursday night! Get ready to jumpstart an early weekend by dancing the night away to the endless grooves of this electronic duo’s forward-thinking mixes. With EPs released in both 2023 and 2024, Jersey shows no sign of slowing down, and neither do their live shows. Catch them at Sinclair before they gain even more notoriety, and ticket prices inevitably rise.

Pom Poko @ Warehouse Xi - Thursday January 23 with Virtuette

Pom Poko is a singular band that takes quirky riffs to new highs. Hearing jazz-infused rock ballads onstage, watching fingers glide down the guitar, and catching the unique timing of their percussion are all affirmative reasons to catch the band at Warehouse Xi this Thursday. Pom Poko’s recent album Champion doubles down on the eclectic energy of their celebrated 2021 LP Cheater. The growth displayed on the recent album is reason enough to buy a ticket. If you still need another reason, the fresh indie-rock band Virtuette is joining the setlist! Get tickets today for Pom Poko and Virtuette at Warehouse Xi!

