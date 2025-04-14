Tony Wilson ignited soul power inside Studio 8-8-9!

Tony Wilson stopped by Studio 8-8-9 to chop it up with host interviewer Bryan Edouard aka Bishop Toussaint. Tony and Bryan discussed Tony’s annual performance commemorating the night James Brown Saved Boston. Wilson annually recreates the historic evening Brown gave an energetic performance at the then old Boston Garden. It followed the aftermath of the assasination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis Tennessee, April 4, 1968. Brown’s concert in Boston was already scheduled ahead of that fateful day on April 5, 1968. The evening of Dr. King’s assassination, nationwide major city uprisings of emotional outrage were unfolding. Boston city officials were aware of the numerous uprisings and were not sure if they should still continue with Brown’s concert the following evening April 5, 1968. The City of Boston and it’s mayor Kevin White decided to go ahead with the concert. The Godfather of Soul brought soul power, positive empowerment to the Gardent stage. Wilson shares his attempts to continue the tradition of healing his community through music. Tony is dedicated to academic and music education as well as giving others a second chance who have been incarcerated. View and enjoy their discussion along with a few musical selections by Tony Wilson aka The Young James Brown and the Brother Walk band.