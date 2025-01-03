Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 3-9

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

American Ink @ Middle East - Friday January 03

American Ink is bringing pop-rock back to Boston with recent singles like “Radio.” The Boston-based three piece packs an exciting local punch, and you can catch them live not just once but twice this week. The first show, at the Middle East Upstairs, is the perfect venue for a new pop-punk album to embrace their sound. The cozy space is even better with the complement of a restaurant and bar downstairs. If the Friday night show isn’t enough, you can catch American Ink on Tuesday night in Somerville at The Rockwell.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Sunshine Riot @ Middle East - Saturday January 04 with The Roland High Life and the Magic City

It’s quite the week for pop-punk shows at the Middle East! This ticket may take the cake, though. A three set show of longtime Boston bands? Sign me up! Sunshine Riot shares the night with The Roland High Life and The Magic City for a concert to remember. The band’s brilliant 2023 EP Loud, Bright, and Violent is just what it sounds like; its thrashing guitars that pair great with moshing. Sunshine Riot’s longtime streak in Boston and working-class roots cement their authenticity as a local part of the scene. Get your tickets for these three great bands today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Sheila Divine @ Sinclair Music Hall - Saturday January 04

After roughly five years with no album, The Sheila Divine rewarded fans with I Am The Darkness. We Are The Light in 2024. Now, hear that album and more of Aaron Perino’s extensive back catalog this Saturday at Sinclair Music Hall. With rock anthems full of rock and fuzz, the sound of The Sheila Divine is rather divine. Get to the show and start your year off with great live rock music.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Argo and the Violet Queens @ Middle East - Wednesday January 08

You are looking for more than just the music: you are looking for a show! Well, an Argo and the Violet Queens concert is the right place for you! The D.C.-based psychedelic rock group impresses audience with their unique sound and onstage props. All members bring the songs to life onstage, with genre-bending eccentricities that match diverse tastes. Catch Argo and the Violet Queens on January 8 at the Middle East Upstairs!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Steve Rondo @ Sofar Sounds - Thursday January 09

After your “North End Nights” make the trek to see Steve Rondo at Sofar Sounds! Songs like “Matches” are sure to light up your night. With his two recent singles (one of which is North End Nights”), Steve is sounding better than ever. The possibility of an album seems closer than ever, so what better time to see what the hype is about from the local Boston indie rocker? Go see Steve Rondo at Sofar Sounds this Thursday!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator