Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 20 – 27

Nothing More, Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie, @ House of Blues – Friday, February 20

Rock is a having a massive night in Boston! Nothing More, Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie are all performing on one night at House of Blues. These are some of the most fun rock bands out at the moment. They have been doing their thing for years, and are more than experienced in the game. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Conan Gray @ TD Garden – Wednesday, February 25 with Esha Tewari

If you watched the MTV music awards last year, then you would have seen the amazing performance of Conca Gray’s song “Vodka Cranberry.” The visuals of him being Romeo for his sleeping lover was intense and powerful. Gray’s music is no different. Each song has a burst of emotion and you can tell that the lyrics actually mean something to him. When I first heard Conan Gray, his songs were cute, bedroom pop songs that were featuring in “Heartstopper.” Since then, his sound has matured and his fame has increased tenfold. Every bit of the attention that he gets has been deserved, and I have enjoyed watching him grow over the years.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

redveil @ Paradise Rock Club – Wednesday, February 25

Just last year, redveil released one of the most interesting Hip-Hop albums I’ve heard in recent memory. sankofa is his fourth studio album, and is a coming of age for the young rapper from Washington D.C. The 21-year-old has been consistently releasing music for the past couple of years, and each album he differentiates himself from other rappers in his age group. His style reminds me of a maturer Tyler, the Creator, and he is still coming into his own. This is a concert that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Peter McPoland @ Royale – Friday, February 27 with Dug

Peter McPoland has one of the more interesting stories in the music industry. I remember, the first time that I had heard his music was back in 2020 when he was still doing bedroom pop. Since then, he has become a music sensation on TikTok. His music is a mix between pop, indie, and folk to create a sound that he himself truly owns. This is a concert you do not want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator