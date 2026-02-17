Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 13 – 19

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize @ TD Garden – Friday, February 13

Nine Inch Nails is bringing their iconic melodies to TD Garden this week- and rock fans could not be happier! When it comes to bands that do it all, Nine Inch Nails truly takes the cake. With their ability to create intense high energy electric music, while also providing an array of meaningful lyrics, it is safe to say that this is a concert that you do not want to miss. Whether you enjoy their classics, such as Closer and The Perfect Drug, or are more interested in their newer titles such as As Alive As You Need Me To Be, it can be said with confidence that they will bring fantastic energy to the stage no matter what they are performing. Boys Noize, the opener for Nine Inch Nails “Peel it Back” tour, happens to be a collaborative partner of the band, and is highly recommended to lovers of techno and punk. There’s definitely going to be a lot of energy in the Garden this Friday!

– Hannah Mahoney, Staff Writer

New Edition, Boyz II Men, Tony Braxton @ TD Garden – Sunday, February 15

Get ready for a night of throwback magic as New Edition returns home to Boston this Sunday at TD Garden, joined by Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. For ‘80s R&B lovers – and anyone who appreciates the genre’s golden eras – this stop on the New Edition: The New Edition Way Tour is more than a concert, but a hometown celebration decades in the making. With a lineup that spans generations, the night promises a smooth, hit-packed journey through R&B history. Toni Braxton’s late ‘90s and early 2000s reign, Boyz II Men’s iconic ‘90s harmonies, and New Edition’s trailblazing ‘80s pop-soul legacy come together as a living time capsule of R&B at its best.

Taking place during Black History Month, this show carries added significance. It brings together some of the most influential Black artists in R&B, honoring a genre rooted in Black creativity and celebrating the lasting cultural impact these performers have had on American music. In a city that helped shape New England’s rise, this show is not simply a nostalgic night out, but a fitting tribute to the legacy, evolution, and continued power of R&B.

– Scarlett Heikkila, Staff Writer

The Runarounds, Aestrea, and Hey, I’m Outside @ Citizens House of Blues – Tuesday, February 17

Catch The Runarounds live on February 17 at Citizens House of Blues Boston for a night of punchy hooks, beachy guitar riffs, and pure indie-pop adrenaline. If you’ve seen the breakout Amazon Prime series about a North Carolina band that goes viral after high school graduation, you already know the buzz is real. Created by Jonas Pate, best known for Netflix hit Outer Banks, the show captures that electric, summer-with-your-hometown-friends energy that defines The Runarounds’ sound. With standout tracks like “It’s a Wash,” “Minivan,” and “15 Rootbeers,” their set promises high energy, big choruses, and the kind of carefree vibe that makes you want to roll the windows down and sing along. I loved this show and am officially begging Prime for season two. In the meantime, seeing them live is the next best thing.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

The Temptations and the Four Tops @ Chevalier Theatre – Sunday, February 15

Motown magic is coming to Medford on February 15 as the Temptations take the stage at the Chevalier Theatre—and it might just be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Founding member Otis WIlliams, now 80 years old, continues to tour with the legendary group, which has featured 27 members since its formation in the 1960s. As architects of the Motown sound, The Temptations helped define an era, seamlessly blending soul, R&B, and pop into a catalog that still feels timeless. Known for their smooth harmonies and signature showmanship, they deliver a performance that’s equal parts nostalgia and nonstop entertainment. With classic hits like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Be,” this is one unforgettable night of music you simply won’t want to miss.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer