Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 21-27

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

FINNEAS and Bad Suns @ MGM Music Hall Fenway - Friday, February 21

No plans this Friday evening? Head to MGM Music Hall at Fenway, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” FINNEAS, Billie Eilish’s older brother, will be taking the stage supported by the absolutely incredible Bad Suns. FINNEAS released his second studio album late last year, and his performance is set to be one to remember. Talent definitely runs in this family, but when FINNEAS performs, he creates something entirely unique and his own. Known for his intimate banter with the audience, and well-placed theatrics, FINNEAS performs every song with his whole heart. His understated demeanor allows for the show to feel intimate, while his musical prowess will leave you in awe. Fall in love with FINNEAS for the night, or “Till Forever Falls Apart”, either way, be sure not to miss this incredible show!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Midrift @ The Rockwell - Friday, February 21 with Her New Knife

The Rockwell is going to shake with the thrashing guitars of Midrift and Her New Knife this Friday night! Dip out to Somerville for some great new alternative rock with trendsetters in the current scene. Since their 2022 self-titled EP, Midriff hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down. Breaks between singles in 2024 only confirms that a larger project is likely in the works. Accompanied by Her New Knife, a Philly band pioneering new, dark melodic riffs, Midrift will make Friday night one for the books!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Foster the People @ House of Blues - Saturday, February 22 with Good Neighbours

Boston, you are not ready! This Saturday your dad’s favorite band, and now yours, is going to be performing at the House of Blues in wake of their new album Paradise State of Mind. Foster the People has many classics like ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ and ‘Sit Next To Me’, the only kind of pop music that your dad will listen to without knowing it’s pop music. Still, no matter what, I’m sure you will ‘Love’ Foster the People and maybe it’ll be a ‘Time to Get Closer’ with your dad. I might be projecting, but, hey, you can ‘Call It What You Want’. Now, don’t ‘Waste’ your Saturday night, come be blown away by Foster the People and their captivating alternative pop-rock energy (oh, and bring your dad)!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Father John Misty @ MGM Music Hall - Saturday, February 22 with Destroyer

The preacher is here and the congregation better come listen! Father John Misty is singing hit after hit, new and old, at MGM Music Hall this Saturday night. With a prolific indie songwriting career, FJM has done things his own way — an orchestral album, extended Western-style cut off Mahashmashana, and a recent demo release prove it. Dan Bejar’s vocal eccentricities will be opening up the door to the night as he performs with his band Destroyer. Overall, it will be a fond night of experimentation, cool melodies, and delightfully danceable rock.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Jesse Welles @ Sinclair Music Hall - Saturday, February 22

Boston is in for a big treat this Saturday with folk musician Jesse Welles performing at the Sinclair. Welles has amassed a following of over 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok with his ability to turn almost any national news story into a song that allows the nation to reflect on itself. His music is a call back to the folk revival that occurred in the 40s and 60s. Each of Welles' songs, whether they be politically charged or not, captures a much simpler life in its purest form. Welles will be releasing his new album, Middle, on Friday so there is bound to be new music of his played on Saturday! If you want to go to a concert that will not only have good music, but also give you a moment of reflection, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Jordana @ Sinclair Music Hall - Sunday, February 23 with Rachel Bobbitt

This Sunday, Jordana, an icon of the bedroom pop scene is coming to the Sinclair in Cambridge. The soft and upbeat sound of her newest album Lively Premonition will be a lovely treat for the ears of the audience. She will be playing the album straight through, which is an act that will display the masterpiece in the way it was intended. Jordana’s previous work includes Summer’s Over which is co-written and performed by her and the most notable bedroom pop artist, TV Girl. Although their collaboration created a masterful album, Jordana is a wonderful solo artist, and her show this weekend is one you won’t want to miss! Take a little break from the Boston cold and step inside the Sinclair for a warm musical respite with Jordana!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Pom Pom Squad @ Sinclair Music Hall - Thursday, February 27 with Caroline Kingsbury

L-E-T-S-G-O over to Sinclair Music Hall this Thursday to shake things up with Pom Pom Squad and Caroline Kingsbury. Even if you’re not the “Head Cheerleader,” you can still cheer loud in the Sinclair! Pom Pom Squad has been drawing crowds since the 2019 LP Ow, but her newest album Mirror Starts Moving Without Me polishes all the sounds she’s been exploring the past half-decade while branching out. This makes for a more exciting live show, with the Squad’s fresh, loud headbangers, including “Villain.” Pom Pom Squad’s new, more vast sound pairs well with the 80s pop inspired opener Caroline Kingsbury, who is bringing moves, grooves and excitement before Pom Pom Squad begins. Get tickets today!

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator