Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 6 – 12

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Summer Salt @ The Sinclair – Friday, February 6 with Boyscott and Wable

WERS is proud to promote the many shows that are stopping by the city this month, and I know the kinds of shows I seek out are often more on the rock or indie side of music. For my fellow indie music fans, we’re in luck! February 6th is bringing a fresh band of indie sound to Boston. Summer Salt is an indie pop band based in Austin, Texas, formed by childhood buddies Matthew Terry (On Vocals and Guitar) and Eugene Chung (on drums) during their final year of high school in 2012. As they left to pursue music full-time, the duo relocated to Austin, Texas, where they produced and wrote their 2014 debut album Driving to Hawaii. Audiences were appealed by their unique sound, which would later come to be known as “Breeze-Pop.”

To achieve this, the band gained influence from many forms of 1960’s pop, Bossa Nova, as well as Jazz. Winston Triolo and Anthony Barnett would later join the duo, completing the four-piece group. In a statement on their official website, Chung describes their aspirations with their music. “We always want to make sure we’re bridging the gap between celebrating what we’ve done and veering into the places that interest us now. It feels like there’s always more to explore with our music.” As of 2024, the band has celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their debut EP, and are now widespread, achieving over 150+ shows in the US and internationally. I couldn’t be more excited for Boston to have the opportunity to experience one of their many incredible performances on tour. Summer Salt will be stopping by The Sinclair this Friday, February 6, alongside Boyscott and Wable.

– Jadore C. Lasner, Staff Writer

Shallow Alcove @ Brighton Music Hall – Friday, February 6

The one and only Shallow Alcove is making their way to Boston this Friday! If you’ve been looking for a new sad girl anthem for this cold February, look no further: “Gnaw” is a perfect mix of melancholy and fantasy. Giving us a dreamy folk sound full of lyricism that reminds us of past mistakes. If you’re looking for something more upbeat but still emotionally wrecking, then “Aim to Please” might be the song for you. This song has a softer rock feel to it, but keeps that satisfying blend of vocal harmonies that Shallow Alcove is so great at. The band has a sound of reminiscing and, somehow, coming-of-age for its listeners. If this sounds like your cup of tea, I recommend seeing Shallow Alcove this Friday at Brighton Music Hall!

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Turnpike Troubadours and Robert Earl Keen @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, February 7 –

Get ready for a night of heartfelt country as the Turnpike Troubadours take the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Saturday, February 7, joined by Robert Earl Keen. Hailing from Oklahoma, the Turnpike Troubadours bring a signature mix of folk, country, and Americana that resonate with listeners. With fiddle and acoustic guitar at the forefront and a voice that carries both emotion and grit, their music lets every note and lyric shine. The band is joined by Robert Earl Keen, a notable voice in country music with hints of bluegrass that add depth and charm to the lineup. Together, they’re bringing the Wild America Tour for the band’s 2025 album, The Price of Admission, to Boston for one unforgettable night. So dust off your cowboy hats and lace up your boots for a great night of country music.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Kashus Culpepper @ The Sinclair – Saturday, February 7 with Sela Campbell

One of the most exciting names that we have been covering at WERS over the past couple of months has been Kashus Culpepper. The country singer by way of Nashville has made waves in the country scene over the past two years. In fact, the young star did not even have a Spotify or Apple Music account until earlier last year. The rise of Culpepper in such a short amount of time has been completely deserved. His music, which he has described as “sounds of the South,” is filled with this deep relatability. Even if you are not from the South, unlike me, these songs feel like events that have happened to you. If you want to learn even more about Kashus, check out our Pick of the Week on his song “Believe” here!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Mdou Moctar @ Brighton Music Hall

Yet another exciting concert viewing opportunity is stopping by in Boston this weekend. For fans of rock and blues, you’ll love this next one! Mdou Moctar is a Tuareg Rock group created by guitarist Mahamadou Souleymane. Born in 1984, He began his dive into music by crafting his own guitar from wood and bicycle brake wires cables due to his inability to afford an instrument at the time. His inspiration was a combination of several artists including local musician Abdallah Oumbadougou early in his journey, and later, as he began refining his sound, rock icons such as Eddie Van Halen. After his appearances in Tedalat Taha Tazoughai (Remake of the legendary Purple Rain) and other albums such as The Creator and Afrique Victime, Mahamadou’s talent began gaining attention.

It was in 2008 through his collaborations with guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane that Mdou Moctar was formed, their sound later being grown and refined with the help of Bassist and Producer Mikey Coltun. In an interview with VICE, Mahamadou speaks of his goals with his music “My music, for me, is to send a message around the world. It’s what I do. Even if it’s dangerous for me.” This was a band whose story truly captivated me when I first read about it and I am overjoyed to see them visiting Boston this upcoming weekend! Mdou Moctar will be stopping by the Brighton Music Hall this Saturday, February 7. Don’t miss your chance to see them!

– Jadore C. Lasner, Staff Writer