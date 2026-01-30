Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 30 – February 5

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

The Elovaters @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway Saturday, January 31 with Collie Buddz, Shwayze, and The Quins

The Elovaters have one of the most unique sounds that I have ever heard. It is this amazing fusion between indie-rock and reggae music. For people who miss that nostalgic sound of bands like Sublime, this is the band for you. As their name suggests, they elevate their sound to a whole new level with each project. Their new singles “Bills to Pay” and “Staring at the Sun” are evidence of how this band keeps on improving with each release. This is a show that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Michael Nau @ Deep Cuts – Saturday, January 31

There’s nothing like a good shiver after walking only five minutes to class, thank you Boston winter! Forever thankful for the way you numb my hands and make my nose leak. But you know what warms me right up? Or at least protects my poor ears from the harsh winds. Is listening to music, thank you headphones, but more specifically listening to Michael Nau. Nau creates a dreamy indie rock sound that feels like it gives my ears a big warm hug. While trying to pretend the wind isn’t ripping at my hair, I imagine myself in a cozy bar, filled with soft light as Nau fills the space with his folky tunes. If you want to experience this in real life instead of imagining it on Tremont Street, I recommend going to see Michael Nau at Deep Cuts this Saturday. Stay warm and don’t forget to wear your headphones—I mean earmuffs!

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Something In The Way Music Festival @ Roadrunner – Sunday, February 1

This festival has everything that we could ever wish for when it comes to bands. It has names like Momma, Horse Jumper of Love, Park National, and more. Festivals usually bring a lot of energy and exciting music. Here are a couple of things that you will want to know. Doors open at 1pm, and re-entry is allowed until 8pm. Also, make sure that you bring water and dress warm, but not too warm because it is inside at the Roadrunner. Something In The Way Music Festival promises everything you need music-wise. Amazing basslines, jaw-dropping guitar riffs, and mesmerizing vocals. Be sure to grab you tickets and day passes for this amazing festival!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Seahaven and Flycatcher @ The Sinclair – Monday, February 2

There is something that has always drawn me to darker sounding alternative music. Whether it be the deep vocals, or the entrancing, looping guitar riffs and basslines, something has always made me interested. Seahaven and Flycatcher are no different! Both of these bands encapsulate everything that I love about alternative rock. What I love most about them, is that they also have this indie-rock element to them, that elevates their music to another level. This is a show for you alternative lovers out there, and one that you won’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

SPRINTS @ The Sinclair – Tuesday, February 3

Coming off the release of their newest album, All That Is Over, SPRINTS is one of the most interesting bands that I have found recently. The Dublin-based band has a style that I find similar to scene music in the 2000s and 2010s. Full of fast-pace tempos, and powerful vocals, their music instantly grabs your attention from the moment that you hear it. The band has been around since just before the pandemic, and I wish that I found them sooner. With how cold it is, it gets harder to get out of bed more and more everyday. SPRINTS give you that energy boost that you need!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator