Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 16-23

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00pm, Friday, February 16th

Josh Ritter’s song “Homecoming” might take on an extra layer of significance when sung at Paradise Rock Club Friday night. The singer-songwriter spent a significant chunk of his early music career doing open mics in Boston, trying to make a big break. And that he did… Today, Ritter is one of the most recognizable voices in modern Americana and has made lists like Paste magazine’s Top 100 Living Songwriters. Fans of Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash might appreciate the way Ritter draws from these two earliest influences of his and makes something fresh. “[Get] ready to get down” for a fun night of live music!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Friday, February 16th

Are you a fan of 80s-style alternative rock? You may want to head over to Plymouth this Friday the 16th, where Canadian alternative country/blues/folk/rock band Cowboy Junkies will be playing some tunes and racking up the vibes in Plymouth Memorial Hall. The band became internationally known in 1987, with their second album The Trinity Session. They gained recognition for the ethereal vocals of lead singer Margo Timmins and magnetic accompanying instrumentals by guitarist Michael Timmins, drummer Peter Timmins, and Bassist Alan Anton. Their unique sound was first recorded using an ambisonic microphone, in one session, and while inside the Church of Holy Trinity in Toronto. Cowboy Junkies’ authentic and passion-filled performances have got them the approval of songwriters and musicians like Guy Clark, John Prine and Lou Reed. If you are in the mood for a night of 80s alt-rock, get your tickets now!

Plus, check out our 2022 interview with Margo Timmins here!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Saturday, February 17th

In March 2000, Cat Power released a stellar album of stripped-down rock covers, including the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “I Found A Reason” by the Velvet Underground. Now, Cat Power is back with more covers. And this time, she’s diving deep into the discography of a single iconic artist: Bob Dylan. With her melancholy voice and simple instrumentation, Cat Power proves once again that she is the master of musical covers.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00pm Thursday, February 22nd with SNACKTIME

After the release of their 2023 album, Chris Black Changed My Life, Portugal, The Man is on tour. You may know the band from their hit song “Feel It Still,” or other tracks from their amazing catalog of indie and alternative rock. Many people also recognize the band for their energetic stage presence, which is sure to make for a great performance. Fans of Foster the People, the Strokes, OneRepublic, and the Black Keys will likely enjoy this show. If you want to “Live in the Moment,” get your tickets for Portugal, The Man at Roadrunner on February 22nd!

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Tuesday, February 20th with Uwade

When love swarms Jamila Woods, her poetic mantras just seem to cascade out of her heart. Woods’ new album, Water Made Us, is an ephemeral showcase of her kinetic talents. Having a soul-tied relationship with the genre that drips like honey, Woods proves that R&B is her treasured forte. Across seventeen tracks, her figurative elements are eloquently punctuated to align with the sentiments that permeate her being. She’s an elusive force that one could only hope to fully understand. Jamila Woods writes music like it belongs in a safe-keep, and us wistful listeners are lucky to even get a glimpse of her captivating mind. While we’re in the season of romance, release yourself into the spell-casted atmosphere that Jamila Woods conjures with the enchantment of her voice.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

9:00pm, Friday, February 23rd with the Paranoyds

When they first met, the Kills’ Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince were in different bands — Mosshart fronted the Florida-based punk-rock band Discount, and Hince played lead guitar for at least a couple of rock bands that were steadily picking up traction in the U.K. It took some begging on Mosshart’s part, but soon the two were exchanging lyrics and track-tapes which eventually turned into their debut album. The duo settled on their name — the Kills — as “it sounded like a band that could exist in any decade.” With the way their music transcends genres from punk to blues to garage rock, this intention comes across sonically. Catch them at Royale next Friday night to travel that sonic journey alongside them!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator