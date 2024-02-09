Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 9-16

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

DAVE HOLLISTER @ CITY WINERY

6:30pm and 10:00pm, Saturday, February 10th

Dave Hollister grants Boston with his dash of melodious flavor this month. A true R&B saint of his time, Hollister has collaborated with many influential Black artists such as 2Pac and Dr. Dre, reshaping genres that were making waves in the 1990s. After leaving his group Blackstreet, Hollister went on to produce gold-certified albums and sustain a career that continues to provide fans with soulful music. Catch Dave Hollister at City Winery and you’ll be smitten by his boy-band demeanor that he still flaunts today.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

LITTLE RIVER BAND @ LYNN AUDITORIUM

8:00pm, Saturday, February 10th

Ready for a night of laid back rock? The Little River Band is making its way to Lynn Auditorium on Saturday, February 10th. Originally started in Australia circa 1975, the band has gained a mass following in both the United States and its home country. With a line up of talented musicians, and Wayne Nelson on vocals, their sound today still holds true to how they have sounded through their several-decades-long career. Little River Band can bring a nostalgic feel that other rock bands can only hope to achieve.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

BRITTANY HOWARD @ THE WILBUR

8:00pm, Monday, February 12th with Becca M

If you are familiar with the rock band Alabama Shakes, you’ve heard the powerful vocals and amazing guitar riffs of Brittany Howard. The artist also has incredible solo music and just released her second album What Now. She is currently on tour for the record and will be coming to Boston on February 12th. Fans of soul, alternative rock, and R&B should not wait “Another Day” to get tickets to see the vocalist take the stage at The Wilbur.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

BRIGITTE CALLS ME BABY @ CAFE 939

7:00pm, Wednesday, February 14th

This Chicago based-indie band is coming to Boston for one night only this upcoming Wednesday! Promoting their debut EP, This House is Made of Corners, Brigitte Calls Me Baby is playing at Cafe 939. If you like the Smiths, Elvis, The Strokes and a timeless sound, this band is certainly for you. Brigitte Calls Me Baby is a band that can do it all. Their show just so happens to fall on Valentine’s Day and is the perfect place to bring your own baby to hang out at Berkeley for a unique sound and a show that is going to be much more than “Impressively Average!”

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

MITSKI @ MGM MUSIC HALL

8:00pm, Thursday - Saturday, February 15-17 with Tamino

Following the release of her seventh album “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” Mitski will be touching down in Boston for four nights on February 15,16,17, and 18 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. A talented lyricist, Mitski has been captivating audiences for years, with a one-of-a-kind sound that holds something akin to magic. Her collection of songs, including “My Love Mine All Mine,” “Washing Machine Heart,” and “First Love/Late Spring,” is incomparable to any other, and while she has made a space for herself in the indie genre, Mtski has no boundaries for her creations. While all of her shows are sold out, if there is a way for you to go see Mitski, take “The Deal.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

JULIE RHODES @ THE LIZARD LOUNGE

9:00pm, Friday, February 15th with Sinnet and Jon Nolan

Though a New Englander at heart, Julie Rhodes’ style is a concoction of deep south grit mixed with a punky attitude. Rhodes’ voice doesn’t need accompaniment as it roars loud enough on its own. Her brazen edge is enough to push her into center stage of the industry. Her name is one to root for as she catapults to the top. Julie Rhodes will perform with Massachusetts band, Sinnet, at the Lizard Lounge, where you will see her talents in full force, blowing everyone away.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer