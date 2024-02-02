Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 2-9

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Saturday, February 3rd

The Femmes are an all female and non-binary cover band based right here in Boston! This 13 person cover band plays everything from piano to saxophone and is sure to show you a good time. They cover songs by women and LGBTQ+ artists. You can find the Femmes performing at weddings, parties, and on Saturday night, the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville! The whole band is getting together for what is going to be a Spectacular night!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

Saturday, February 3rd with Never Ending Fall and Blake Ruby

The members of empowering alt-rock group JVK met by chance— frontwoman Jo Krieger was eavesdropping on a pair near her at a concert and heard one mention wanting to go home and practice their instrument. They struck up conversation and stayed in touch about forming a band. They hung up posters and another future bandmate, Syd, happened to see it while waiting in a long line. Two other members joined from past collaborations, and well, the rest is history. If you’re reading this blurb by chance… give them a shot by going out for a fun night of live music at the Middle East on Saturday!

Learn more about JVK’s story and sound by checking out our Wicked Local live session and interview with the group here!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

3:00pm, Saturday, February 3rd with Derek Smith and the Cosmic Vultures, Soloonar and Manu Xavier

Berklee student and songwriter extraordinaire Makena Tate will take the stage at Midway Cafe this Thursday with three other indie acts. With her heartbreaking new single, “leave me,” which claws at the loneliest (and most desperate) parts of Tate’s inner psyche, and older fan favorites like “Naked” and “Next To You,” the local musician continually proves her lyrical prowess. Sonically, Tate’s music is a magical fusion of indie pop and folk elements, making this the perfect show for fans of Holly Humberstone and Maggie Rogers!

Can’t make this show? She’s also playing the Red House Restaurant on Thursday, another great chance to see the local artist shine!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:30pm, Thursday, February 8th

On February 8th, No Vacation will be hitting the Sinclair! While it has been a little time since they released new music, dream pop band No Vacation has never had a dull moment. Since 2015, the group has proven time and time again that their music is timeless with hits like “Yam Yam” and “Lovefool,” which span genres that capture elements of 90s alt-rock and pull from shoegaze. This will be a must-see show for lovers of easy-going music that feels like it was plucked straight from another world.

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

7:00pm, Thursday, February 8th with Superbloom

The dynamic duo Softcult is kicking off their Spring USA tour at Rockwood Music Hall in Boston on Thursday, February 8th. The Canadian twins Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn have pulled inspiration from several genres of music to influence their own, including DIY, shoegaze, and grunge. Their most recent single, titled “Shortest Fuse,” was released this January, making it their first single of 2024. You can expect some handbanging at this show!

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Friday, February 9th

America’s favorite R&B trio will travel around the country to spread that classic ‘90s soul this year. By fusing alluring a cappella melodies with hip-hop beats, Boyz II Men immediately became a unique success during their heyday. After igniting a resurgence in a Black-dominated genre, many flocked to the group’s charming music and haven’t stopped listening since. See Boyz II Men this February if you want to hear passionate acoustics that will never go out of style!

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer