Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 29 – Sep 4

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize @ TD Garden – Friday, August 29

Chances are that if you have been to the movies within the past decade and a half the you have listened to something produced by Nine Inch Nails. Whether it be “The Social Network” or Disney’s “Soul,” you have definitely heard them before. Outside of movie soundtracks, Nine Inch Nails is also one of the most popular and successful rock bands of the 90s. Their music fully encapsulates everything associated with both popular rock and the grunge rock of the 90s. This is going to be an amazing concert, and one that you will not want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Simple Plan, 3OH!3, Bowling for Soup, LOLO (US), and LØLØ @ MGM Music Hall – Friday, August 29

Pure unfiltered teenage angst. That is the best way to describe what this concert will be. All of the bands here represent some of the best parts of the emo scene in the 2000s. It will have everything you are looking for. Hard guitar riffs, intense drumming, and dark, entrancing basslines. This concert is going to be full of amazing energy, and one that you won’t forget if you have the chance to go.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Wheatus @ Wellfleet Pier – Sunday, August 31

There is a really good chance that you have heard the song “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, but they are so much more than that one song. They have some of the funniest songs that I have ever heard in my entire life. Their lyrics are funny, and the instrumentals on all their songs are super fun and easy to relax to. One of my favorite parts about this band is that, despite having women in the band, the lead singer insists on singing in falsetto on the bridge of “Teenage Dirtbag.” This concert is going to be awesome and one to check out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

AJ McQueen @ The Middle East – Sunday, August 31 with Ariel J.

AJ McQueen is a kind of rapper that you do not see too often anymore. His songs take heavy inspiration from jazz and soul music, which is very reminiscent of rappers from the ’80s and ’90s, like the group A Tribe Called Quest, and others. His songs are completely full of soul and give them this warm, gritty, and nostalgic feeling. Also performing is Ariel J., who, just like McQueen, has this jazzy and soul vibe to her music. This concert is going to be a great one to chill and relax at. You will not want to miss out on it!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Benson Boone @ TD Garden – Tuesday, September 2

We would be remiss if we did not talk about Benson Boone’s upcoming concert. Boone has seemingly taken over American pop culture. He is what so many people have been asking for. For such a long time, we have wanted a male vocalist with the talent and popularity of a Sabrina Carpenter or a Taylor Swift. Boone is exactly that, but in his own, unique way. Be sure to check out this concert if you have the chance to!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator