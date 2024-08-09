Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 10- August 16

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Missy Elliot @ TD Garden- Saturday August 10 with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland

Misdemeanor is back in the house and better than ever. You won’t want to miss this unforgettable comeback with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland at TD Garden. It’s sure to be one for the books. Titled OUT OF THIS WORLD - The Missy Elliot Experience, we’re certain it will live up to its name.

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!” - Missy says.

If you’re going to this…I’m jealous.

- Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

The Chameleons @ The Sinclair- Saturday August 10 with A Cloud of Ravens

Fans of the UK post-punk band The Chameleons are in for a treat as they gear up this Saturday at the Sinclair to perform their classic album ‘Strange Times’ from start to finish. A Cloud of Ravens will open for them, a darkwave pair from Brooklyn NY.

The Chameleons are known for their atmospheric and expansive sound, layered guitar work, poignant lyrics, and Mark Burgess's distinctive voice. Their music often features a mix of both melancholy and uplifting melodies, making them a key figure in the post-punk and new wave scenes of the 1980s.

- Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

Iron & Wine @ Roadrunner- Sunday August 11 with Rosali

Sam Beam of Iron and Wine will be the first to admit that the pandemic stunted him creatively to a point where he couldn’t imagine coming back from it. But after taking some time for himself, then collaborating with other musicians, Iron and Wine came back with Light Verse, the band’s seventh full-length overall album. Catch this kaleidoscopic masterpiece alongside Rosali, a Philadelphia-based musician known for her blend of folk, rock, and Americana. Her music often explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Don’t miss them on Sunday August 11 at Roadrunner.

- Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

The Marías @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Sunday August 11 with Automatic

The Marías are a genre-blending band that formed in LA in 2016. They are known for their dreamy, sultry sound, which fuses elements of indie pop, jazz, R&B, and Latin music. Talk about hitting all the bests of the bests! Immerse yourself in silky vocals, jazzy guitar riffs, lush synths, and groovy basslines at MGM Music Hall at Fenway this Sunday.

- Riley Vecchione, Digital Marketing Specialist

Wild Nothing @ The Sinclair- Sunday August 11

Indie rock band Wild Nothing is coming to town this Sunday! Jack Tatum, who writes and records all of the band’s music, is bringing along bass guitarist Jeff Haley, guitarist Cristoph Hochheim, drummer Victor Donahue and keyboardist Lou Rebecca. The band has been playing all across North America and Mexico this summer, and is stopping at the Sinclair for our viewing pleasures. Joined by Peel Dream Magazine, an indie rock band, this show is sure to be a great one.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

John Paul White @ City Winery Boston- Sunday August 11

John Paul White is going on tour! Formerly half of your favorite duo, the Civil wars, John Paul White is taking a modern feel to his classic sound. He recently released his latest album The Hurting Kind, and performing his new music all around Europe and North America. White has attracted lots of new fans since going solo, and to him, that’s part of the fun.

“Because The Civil Wars were so hard to categorize, White has earned a fanbase among indie rock listeners, folk audiences, Americana outlets and AAA radio. So, what will happen if people hear The Hurting Kind and call it country? “Well that doesn’t scare me in the least,” he says. “As a matter of fact, it kind of thrills me.”

Don’t miss him at City Winery Boston this Sunday!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Lindsey Stirling @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Tuesday August 13 with Walk Off The Earth

Iconic violinist, songwriter and dancer Lindsay Stirling is going back on tour and luckily for us, stopping right here in Boston! Stirling went viral in the early 2010’s from her YouTube channel, and her career has exploded since then. She performs everything from classic to electronic and even some pop and rock in between. Her shows have a little bit of everything, and are always a good time. See her at MGM Music Hall at Fenway this Tuesday!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Taking Back Sunday @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Wednesday August 14 with Citizen

Taking Back Sunday is taking back MGM Music Hall this Wednesday! This New York rock band has been rocking out since 1999, and hasn’t stopped yet. Promoting their new album 152, the group is heading on tour with Citizen, and are sure to bring you an awesome show!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator