Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Bumpin Uglies @ Paradise Rock Club – Saturday, August 9

If summer is not the time for surf rock, then I don’t know when is! If you hear the name Bumpin Uglies, then you are probably going to write off this band. However, if you give them a chance, I promise that they won’t disappoint. Their music is a blend of surfer rock with a hint of jazz. Each of their songs has a relaxing and chill vibe that makes you wish you were on the beach, tanning or building sandcastles with your friends. This is gonna be a concert that you are not going to want to miss out on, so be sure to get tickets if you can!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

benches @ Sonia – Sunday, August 10 with Pleasure Pill

It seems like every other week, there is a new indie-shoegaze band that is making a name for themselves. benches have been releasing music since 2018, and their sound has continued to evolve over the years. Their first release in 2018 has more of a garage band to it, when compared to their new sound that features a much darker and darker bass. There is so much evolution with the band’s music that you have to listen to them for yourselves. Playing with benches is Pleasure Pill. Pleasure Pill is a California-based band whose music mirrors that of early benches: garage indie rock. These bands are going to put on a show, so be sure to get tickets!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

John Moreland and Jared Hart @ Sinclair Music Hall – Monday, August 11

Everyone loves soft folk music, no matter who you are. It makes us feel a range of emotions: love, sadness, and anger. John Moreland makes me feel both love and sadness. His music is deeply rooted in reminiscing on lost love. He remembers his time with his partner fondly, but also reflects on the love he no longer has. His songs have a slow build to them, with the guitar starting soft and swelling towards the end, which releases a burst of emotion from the listener. Also performing on Monday will be Jared Hart, whose music is more country-based than folk. The line between the two genres is very slim, but it’s noticeable. The majority of his music has this rustic feel to it, similar to Noah Kahan. This is going to be a soft and tender concert, so be sure to get tickets to it!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Penelope Road @ Brighton Music Hall – Wednesday, August 13 with Tyler Ballgame

The range of Penelope Road is incredible. Some of their songs are straight jazz fusion. There is something magical about their music because it has such a tender feeling to it. Then there is the other side of their music, which can sound like classic rock from the ’60s and ’70s. There is so much to like about them. The Atlanta-based band seems to experiment more with each new song that is released and shows no signs of slowing down. Performing with them is Tyler Ballgame, a solo folk singer who also invokes sounds of the ’60s and ’70s in his music. This concert should be a callback to the music greats of yesteryear and one that you should not miss out on.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

clipping. @ The Sinclair Restaurant – Wednesday, August 13

Some people think that you have to be a massive music nerd to like experimental Hip-Hop, but you don’t. There are plenty of ways to get into the scene, but one of the easiest and most accessible ways to get into it is through clipping. The Hip-Hop trio, led by Daveed Diggs, has been releasing music since 2014 and has managed to grow a following for themselves separate from the Hamilton fandom. Their music has raw lines to it that attempt to depict the harsh reality of some people’s lives. This group is exciting, and their beats feature samples and a variety of complex and simple drum beats. This intimate venue is guaranteed to make this concert that much more special than it already will be.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator