Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 4-11

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin
Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you can't miss. 

 

SAM SMITH @ TD GARDEN

8:00 pm, Saturday, August 5th with Jessie Reyez

Sam Smith's first US tour since 2018 will also be their first time in front of audiences since their song “UnHoly” took over the radio last summer. The night promises a soulful trip back to their early songs in the vein of "Stay With Me," and a raucous journey through several costume changes to the unhinged gospel of "Gloria.” Videos from the tour so far suggest that a cover of Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" is very likely.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

 

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS @ HOUSE OF BLUES

8:00 pm, Saturday, August 5th with Ryley Walker

The Mountain Goats are gearing up for the release of their album Jenny From Thebes with a slew of U.S. tour dates. The band’s extensive discography, which spans nearly 30 years, perfectly encapsulates the evolution of folk music from the 90s to today. If you are a fan of candid songwriting and powerful guitar melodies, you should spend your Saturday night with The Mountain Goats at House of Blues. 

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

 

ALTIN GÜN @ ROYALE

7:00 pm, Saturday, August 5th with Jasper V

Calling all Khruangbin and Tame Impala fans, Altin Gün is the Anatolian psychedelic folk band for you! The Amsterdam-based group are masters of groovy, transcendent melodies, and based on recent tour photos, the band has an ethereal light show to match their mesmerizing sound. 

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

 

CLAMB @ O'BRIENS PUB, ALLSTON

9:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8th with Targus Targus and Feep

What the heck is Clamb? Clamb is one of the weirdest bands working in Boston. If you're seeking a showcase of absolute musical virtuosity and a sound unlike anything you've ever heard before, there can be no better way to spend your Tuesday night.

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

 

THE REVIVALISTS AND BAND OF HORSES @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

7:00 pm, Friday, August 11th with The Heavy Heavy

The Revivalists always put on a fun show. The seven-piece band brings a healthy amount of New Orleans attitude to their shows. They'll be complimented nicely by indie stars Band of Horses, whose latest album is full of uptempo passionate heartbreak. 

- Phil Jones, Afternoon Host

