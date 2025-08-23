Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Snarky Puppy @ Suffolk Downs – Friday, August 22 with Sungazer

Jazz-rock fusion is what everyone wants these days, and Snarky Puppy brings just that. All of their songs are grounded in funky jazz, which makes them the perfect band to relax to or dance to. Boasting an impressive 19 rotating member band, there is no limit to the number of different combinations and sounds that they can produce. Also playing is jazz fusion duo Sungazer, who, like Snarky Puppy, seem to have no limit to the kind of music that they can produce. Each time both of these groups play, there is something new to experience, which makes this the perfect concert for no matter your mood on Friday!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Starting Line, Oso Oso, and Macseal @ Paradise Rock Club – Saturday, August 23

One thing that The Starting Line, Oso Oso, and Macseal all have in common is that they each embody some aspect of the punk scene. Each of these bands has their own cultlike following and, throughout their careers, has done more than just burst onto the scene. These three bands all have the raw passion and energy that you would expect from every punk band, but they also have some of the most beautiful guitar riffs and basslines that I have ever heard. This is a show that you are not going to want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Wisp and Dream, Ivory @ Royale Boston – Sunday, August 24

Wisp’s is somewhere between shoegaze and pop music. Her music is enthralling and completely guitar-led led which is great to see from a modern mainstream artist. As most shoegaze artists do, her guitar riffs create this hazy feeling in your mind that makes it so you are completely absorbed into the music. Playing with her will be Dream, Ivory, another shoegaze band that is similar to her, engulfing the listener in their music. These two should complement each other really well, and this is going to be a show that you will not want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Who @ Fenway Park – Tuesday, August 26

This is going to be a huge deal for The Who fans — The band is currently on their farewell tour, and luckily, Boston is included in this special event. The Who has been around since the sixties, and have been the sound of so many people’s lives. Based on the set lists of the previous shows in this tour, you’ll get to hear so many classics at this show. Tracks like “I Can’t Explain” and “Pinball Wizard” may be played live for the last time. If you have the chance, don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the last bands from the classic rock era.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Tate McRae @ TD Garden – Tuesday, August 26 with Zara Larsson

There are a few people in the past couple of years who have blown up quite like Tate McRae. Her music seems to have become more than just a soundtrack for the summer, but a soundtrack for the entire year. She is everywhere, from YouTube to festivals to even doing surprise concerts in LA! Also with her is Zara Larsson, who, just like McRae, has become a mainstay in mainstream music. Her style is somewhere between a 2000s popstar and everything that we have come to expect from contemporaries. This is a star-studded concert, and one that promises to be one that you will never forget! Be sure to check it out.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

James Taylor and Tiny Habits @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Wednesday, August 27

American music legend James Taylor is currently on tour with Tiny Habits, and he just so happens to be stopping in Boston! For decades, James Taylor has blended the lines between country and pop with ease. Each of his songs feels like a reminder of when you had nothing to worry about in life, of when you most felt free. Backing him up is Tiny Habits, whose harmonies are going to enhance the sound of Taylpr’s music. This should be a comforting and relaxing concert that you will not want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator