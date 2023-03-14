Barrie– “Races”

Jump out of bed, slip on some tennis shoes, and brace the day by listening to Barrie’s song “Races.” Barrie’s new music is like my morning cup of coffee, and “Races” is a perfectly balanced brew.

It’s a spiked fusion of whispery vocals. Likewise, the magnetic instrumentals jumpstart the horsepower of this track. Without being too overbearing, a dashing wave of energy is continuously flushed throughout this breezy melody. Being a runner, Barrie wanted to create something that could be the soundtrack of a marathon sequence. Not just literally, but also metaphorically—thinking of a marathon as the uphill battles we conquer with mental endurance.

They successfully cross the finish line with “Races,” making for a brisk pick-me-up that ceases to lose stamina. Barrie will release a fresh trail of songs on March 31st with their new EP 5K.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

Men I Trust – “Ring of Past”

Montreal-based band Men I Trust returned to the indie music scene this February with their new song “Ring of Past.” The single’s groovy instrumentals, consisting of electronic and bass guitar sounds, blend smoothly with lead singer Emmanuelle Proulx’s soothing vocals.

The song’s lyrics describe lingering memories of a romantic relationship and an endless cycle of wanting that romance to repeat: “Spin in a ring of past. I dive through memories that are locked around thee. In blind days, when I’m lost. The dreams that we cherished foremost soar through me.” Proulx’s dream-like vocals elevate the song’s lyrics, which are intimate and oozing with nostalgia.

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

Cuco – “Best Disaster”

Cuco has released a new seasoned psychedelic single. The song holds a heavenly melody with Cuco's signature euphoric techno beat. Furthermore, the lyrics of the song are full of love: "This could be your favorite song, you know that you're the one I'm after. We can put the world on pause, this could be our best disaster."

The musical touch from co-producers Nicholas Allbrook and James Ireland, both members of psychedelic rock bands, is evident. With its psychedelic and ethereal sound, the song reverberates a hypnotic melody.

- Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

Margo Price ft. Sharon Van Etten - “Radio”

Nashville-based country musician Margo Price has joined forces with Sharon Van Etten on "Radio"—a new song from Price's fourth album, Strays. With lyrics like "I can't hear them. I tuned them out, and I turned them way down low. The only thing I have on is the radio," the track is an ode to the healing power of music. Price uses her "radio," or music, to cope with self-doubt, rumors, and exhaustion.

Strays was co-produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson, a seasoned producer who works with musicians like Father John Misty and Conor Oberst. Its sound is edgy and explosive. "Radio" begins with a techno-based beat. This underscoring serves as an ideal sonic foundation for Price and Van Etten's rich harmonies. Sweet melodic guitars kick in during the chorus, creating a full-sounding accompaniment.

Price will play a slew of shows this summer supporting musicians Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers. Likewise, Van Etten will play a sold-out show at West Hollywood’s iconic folk venue the Troubadour later this month.

- Claire Dunham, Blog Assistant

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here