OLIVER SIM — “RUN THE CREDITS”

Oliver Sim is coming to terms with the unknown in his new song “Run the Credits.” Sim touches on overcoming hardships in life, singing, “I know the middle, and I can remember the start”. He then completes the sentiment by asking the credits to rain on him. Sim is begging for the end and welcomes it with open arms. Paired with the upbeat melody, this song feels like the light at the end of the tunnel; a beacon of hope you’ve long been waiting for.

“Run the Credits” and the rest of his album, titled Hideous Bastard, touch on freeing himself from shame and judgment. The personal nature of the song and album also coincide with Sim releasing the album without his band, the XX. In a statement he posted to Instagram, Sim describes the elation he felt recording the album. He described it as freeing himself from how he viewed himself and how others viewed him.

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

MEN I TRUST — “BILLIE TOPPY”

“Billie Toppy” from Men I Trust is the newest toxic relationship angst anthem on the scene today. The band expands on a toxic relationship that the singer cannot seem to leave. "Billie" views the narrator as a “Little Lamb," not understanding that this relationship hurts both parties. However, neither of the partners can find it in them to leave because of their attachment to the other. Men I Trust uses the contrast between lead singer Emma Proulx’s vocals mixed with vibrant synths, making the most of their signature sound. While “Billie Toppy” is a bit of a darker sound for the band, the unmistakable funk the band brings to their songs underscores this angsty anthem perfectly. Men I Trust never fails to deliver incredible storytelling through songwriting and production. “Billie Toppy” leaves fans excited for what’s next for the band.

- Cate Cianci, Staff Writer

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ AND KHRUANGBIN – “TONGO BARRA”

Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré and Houston-trio Khruangbin collaborate to create “Tongo Barra” sung entirely in the Malian-Songhai dialect. Their new single is part of their collaborative album Ali, which honors Touré’s late father, Ali Farka Touré, according to Northern Transmissions. Mesmerizing listeners with his guitar, Touré guides them on a musical journey. The combination of guitar and echoing vocals some would say resemble the African desert blues of his late father. It’s a beautiful song sustaining the family musical legacy. And it’s one that commemorates the independence of the Republic of Mali from the Mali Federation.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM — “NEW BODY RHUMBA”

The beginning of “new body rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem brings to mind an earlier work of theirs — “Drunk Girls,” off of their 2010 masterpiece This is Happening. The steady, fuzzy and mesmerizing bassline glides through the entirety of the seven-and-a-half minute track. It’s around the halfway mark that the cowbell makes an upfront appearance. Adapted for the Noah Baumbach film White Noise, “new body rhumba” is the first new music that LCD Soundsystem have come out with in over five years. Their prior release was 2017’s American Dream, which came after a seven year hiatus following This is Happening.

While there are significant gaps in the band’s discography, they’ve remained relevant. The group has been playing mini-residencies across the country in celebration of their 20th anniversary together. They’re planning a 20-night stay at Brooklyn Steel starting November 18th. This announcement comes after 17 nights performing there last year.

“New body rhumba” has gained popularity on TikTok, reaching a younger audience. The song could very well be nominated for best original song later this year at the Oscars.

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

