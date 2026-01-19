Pick of the Week: The All-American Rejects “Get This”

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

A band that has had somewhat of a renaissance this past year is The All-American Rejects. Over the summer and into the fall, they began playing house shows all across the country, and now they are gearing up for what seems to be their first album in over a decade with the release of “Get This” at the end of last year.

What Happened to the 2010s?

Here we are, in 2026, and all of a sudden, pop punk is considered “Dad Rock!” But seriously, the return of The All-American Rejects in this fashion is not something that I had on my 2025 and 2026 bingo cards. Their music, just like it did back in the 2010s, captures those longing feelings that we all have for past relationships.

“All in all, I lost a lot/ Wasted on an awful thought.” The bridge of this song fully encapsulates those lingering feelings. He recognizes the love that he has lost, but thinking about it now is wasteful. Continuing to have feelings for this person breaks him in the sense that those lingering feelings keep him trapped in a cycle of feeling awful and terrible.

Elf? In January?

So yes, admittedly, we are a little late talking about “Get This,” hence why the music video references Will Ferrell’s Elf and other Christmas classics. However, this music video remains just as good in January as it was in November and December.

Everyone in the video has this exhaustion to them, which I think makes it that much better. They embody the lyrics in a new way. The lyrics of the song suggest a narrator that is tired of this repetitive cycle of thinking about this person, and sometimes in this video, each character seems to exude that energy.

All-American Sound

One of the things that I love the most about “Get This” is the nostalgic feeling that it gives me. For me, it reminds me of school mornings in the backseat of my dad’s car. The All-American Rejects, Paramore, and other bands are exactly what I would be hearing, and this song oozes that sound. What The All-American Rejects have done is take us back to a much simpler time and made it sound effortless and amazing as well!

The Show Goes On

The All-American Rejects have been taking back the pop punk scene this past year, and the show will continue! Later this year, they are releasing their new album, Sandbox, and you can expect even more songs just like “Get This” on that album. Also, be on the lookout for garage and house shows in the Boston area. You never know where they will show up next!