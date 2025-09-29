Pick of the Week: Hermanos Gutiérrez and Leon Bridges “Elegantly Wasted”

Graphics by Riley Vechionne

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Leon Bridges and Hermanos Gutiérrez are once again coming back to us to deliver another beautiful love song in “Elegantly Wasted.” This unique blend of Latin American rock with Leon Bridges’ smooth voice is one of the best songs you will hear all day!

Drunk In Love

As Beyoncé said, we are “drunk in love.” This song captures that feeling perfectly. Bridges is singing about what it feels like to be so far in love with a person that you never want that feeling to end. He worries about “wasting” their love because he is so enamored by it. The beginning of the song is Bridges fantasizing about what her passion does to him, “The way you play with my head/ Oh, all the way to my soul.”

My favorite part of this song is the way he describes how this love has completely consumed him. He is lost in his love for this woman, and as he says, he “never wants to stay away too long.”

Glossy and Clean

Glossy and clean, those are the two words I would use to describe this music video. The word glossy, is used because of the way the music video creates this lush feel to the song. It feels like every single moment of the video is wrapped in the love that is expressed with the song. Hermanos Gutiérrez and Leon Bridges look the best they ever have here.

Clean, because of the actual shots used in the video. Each shot is crisp and effortlessly beautiful. The way the light hits the instruments just right to shimmer in the camera, or the use of colors like brown, orange, and white throughout the video, gives it this Western feel. Everything about this music fits this song.

Lost In the Sounds of Love

The way this song sounds is immaculate. The jazzy guitar and bass complement Bridges’ voice so well. When you hear this song, it forces your body into a kind of slow sway> The music almost takes over you and makes you move with the rhythm. My favorite part of the song is the slide solos that echo each other repeatedly. It creates this old, funky feel to the music that makes it intoxicating to listen to.

Don’t Want to Waste It

Unfortunately, this is only a single, and not a part of a bigger album. However, Leon Bridges released a new album, Leon, just last year, which is full of music just as good as this song. I can’t recommend that you listen to both Hermanos Gutiérrez and Leon Bridges enough!