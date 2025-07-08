Graphics by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“Down to be Wrong” by Haim reminds us that it is alright to know that we’re making the wrong decision. Haim tells us that even if leaving someone we’re in a relationship with is wrong, it doesn’t matter because it is our decision. The Haim sisters are always a fun listen, and “Down to be Wrong” off their new album I Quit, is no different!

A Family Affair

“Down to be Wrong” is the ultimate breakup anthem. The entire song is telling us to break up with someone. Even if it is wrong, as long as you want to do it, Haim doesn’t see a problem. It also reassures us with lyrics like, “I’m on the next flight, you can’t talk me out of it,” that we should stand behind what decisions we make. Haim doesn’t necessarily want us to go around breaking up with people indiscriminately, but rather, they want us to have full confidence in ourselves and whatever we decide to do. “Down to be Wrong” is freeing in the sense that it lets us take back control of our lives.

The lyrics, of course, would be nothing without the powerful voice of the middle child of the group, Danielle Haim. Her voice belting each lyric reinforces the statement that we should be assertive and sure of ourselves.

Leaving The Keys

The music video for this song is star-studded. In all of their past music videos, Haim has had actors that we all love. From Will Poulter to Drew Starkey, they always have a recognizable face in their videos! “Down to be Wrong” is no different, because for this song they managed to get Logan Lerman for this song. He does a fantastic job, as he is known to do, for Haim!

Aside from the actor in the music video, the way it is framed is excellent. The entire video follows Lerman as he searches his hotel room for any sign of the woman who left him. Behind him throughout the video, the three sisters are vibing, not worrying about the man that they just left.

Music So Good That It Feels Wrong

Outside of the lyrics and the music video is the composition of the song. My favorite part of the song is the drum work that is done by Alana Haim. It feels like it is an outburst of emotion, which I love. On top of that, the bassline by the oldest sister, Este, adds both funk and a more serious tone to the song. This song has everything and is great on every level!

What’s Next?

Luckily for us, that question has already been answered! Haim’s new album I Quit, came out last month, and they are going on tour. We love Haim and obviously Boston does too, because they have a show scheduled for September 5th at Suffolk Downs. Be sure to grab a ticket while you still can!