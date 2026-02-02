Pick of the Week: Mitski “Where’s My Phone”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

With the release of her new single “Where’s My Phone?”, Mitski is reminding us why she remains one of the most compelling voices in indie music. The track marks the first taste of her highly anticipated eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me. It’s a perfect example of how she can take everyday moments, like misplacing your phone, and turn them into something emotional and relatable.

Losing Your Phone, Losing Your Mind

Mitski’s “Where’s My Phone?” takes one of the most universally stressful moments and turns it into something deeper. What starts as a simple, almost funny question quickly spirals into a familiar Mitski theme: disconnection, anxiety, and the uneasy feeling that you’re not fully present in your own life. The repeated question becomes less about a missing object and more about disorientation, detachment, and the creeping fear that you’ve lost touch with yourself.

That Mitski Magic

Sonically, the track leans into her indie-rock roots with fuzzy guitars and a restless, looping feel that never fully settles; the song itself feels like an odd little panic attack you can dance to. Her vocal delivery is restrained but emotionally loaded, teetering on the edge of calm and panic, which is exactly where Mitski shines. She doesn’t oversing, but instead, lets the rising tension sit there, making the song feel intimately uncomfortable.

A Panic-Inducing Indie Fever Dream

The music video is just as compelling—a surreal, gothic-looking experience that feels like you’ve been thrown into a gritty A24 movie. Directed by Noel Paul, the video plays with paranoia and chaos through disorienting camera angles, making viewers truly feel the ascending madness.

The video is surreal, eerie, and quietly funny, with Mitski navigating a space that feels domestic yet also threatening. It’s visually striking without being overexplained, letting the audience project their own meaning. Nothing is explained outright, and that ambiguity works in the video’s favor.

What’s Next?

Fans have been buzzing not just about this single but about what it hints at: Nothing’s About the Happen to Me, Mitski’s eight studio album due out February 27, 2026. There’s a real sense that this era could push her sound in exciting new directions—a little rock, a little surreal, all Mitski. While full tour details haven’t been widely announced yet, speculation is already building about where she might take this new music live later in 2026.