Pick of the Week: Courtney Barnett “Stay In Your Lane”

Graphic by RIley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

With the upcoming release of her seventh studio album, Creature of Habit, Courtney Barnett is proving why she is still one of the most interesting acts out. The Australian singer has proven to us time and time again that her music is powerful and relatable, and on “Stay In Your Lane,” that line of thinking remains true.

Watch Yourself

“Stay In Your Lane,” to me, comes across as a reminder not to rush yourself into things. Throughout the song, she melodically repeats, “Please be patient.” This serves as a way to tell us that not everything needs to be done immediately. So often today, we obsess over trying to accomplish something. Every outlet imaginable—TV, social media, and the internet—is showing us that we are somehow unsuccessful or not living to the fullest. Barnett is telling us that way of thinking couldn’t be further from the truth.

To further emphasize the idea of focusing on yourself and making sure that you are ready, Barnett, in the outro, says, “This never would have happened if I/ Stayed in my lane.”

Consequences

In this video, I think that it serves as not only a reintroduction to Courtney Barnett to those who may have forgotten, but I also think that it shows the hyperbolic consequences of overextending yourself.

We see an entire ward of people damaged by something. Missing eyes, chopped off ears, we see a lot of mutilation. On top of that, we see Barnett playing the rhythm guitar part in the ward, and acting as a person who has lost something, warning us to not follow her fate.

Classic, Hard Bass

One of my favorite parts of this song has to be the bassline. It is hard-hitting and unrelenting. It feels like we are continually being beaten with it, almost like how Barnett repeats, “Stayed in my lane.”

The song as a whole has the feel of something you would hear in the 2010s, bringing Barnett full circle and closer to the sound that she had when on her debut album, A Sea of Split Peas.

Habitually Awesome

Courtney Barnett has the unique ability to be completely and effortlessly timeless. Her music never sounds out of place. Luckily, her album, Creature of Habit, releases on March 27, so there is more where “Stay In Your Lane” comes from. Also, her show in Boston is on May 13, and opening for her is another WERS favorite, Bartees Strange. Be sure to grab tickets while you still can!