Pick of the Week: Juliana Hatfield “Scratchers”

By Elizabeth Golaski, Staff Writer

A friend of mine put Juliana Hatfield’s “Everybody Loves Me But You” from the album “Hey Babe” on a playlist and I liked it right away. I was instantly drawn to the upbeat, confident feeling that it gave me while listening. This is the effect that her music typically has on me. It’s perfect for a sunny day.

Hey Babe Juliana Hatfield is Back

Juliana Hatfield went to Berklee and played for a few bands, including Blake Babies and the Lemonheads, before she formed the Juliana Hatfield Three. That’s when she had her biggest hits, including “Spin the Bottle” (1994) and “My Sister” (1993). She has been an important and inspiring figure in the music scene, specifically for women.

Over time, I have listened to more of her music and fell in love with it. When I found out that she had released a new song, I was very excited and raced to open spotify so I could listen. “Scratchers” by Juliana Hatfield is a taste of her upcoming album Lightning Might Strike. The song itself is very consistent with her usual song style, upbeat and uplifting. It has a 90s feel, with drums and guitar being front and center. The background vocals play a very big part in the song. They feel like chatter, which is an intriguing way to open. What are they chattering about? The lyrics are about feeling lucky and having nothing to lose, and needing to break out of a “middle of the road existence.”

Similar to her other songs, the lyrics and tone of her voice while singing exude confidence. While she is doing something risky and unsure, like gambling or entering the lottery, she is sure she will win. She convinces me as well!

Nostalgic Sound and Video

The “Scratchers” music video is shot in mostly black and white and made to look like it was shot on 8mm film, with a sprocket visible on the left, making it feel very 90s nostalgic. There are shots of Hatfield singing on stage, and hands scratching off lottery tickets. It feels sort of like a commercial, encouraging those who don’t to play the lottery.

This song is definitely worth a listen if you are a fan of 90s alt rock, or if you want to feel like you won big while walking the Boston Common!