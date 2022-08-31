THE HEAVY HEAVY — “MILES AND MILES”

For years, music critics and fans alike have argued extensively over one question: “Is Rock n Roll dead?” Life and Only Life, the debut EP by the Heavy Heavy, is proof that the genre is very much alive. Specifically, their song “Miles and Miles” is reminiscent of legendary tracks like Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” and The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” The band’s guitars take precedent on the track as playful retro-inspired riffs are layered over bright rhythmic chords. Additionally, the song’s lyrics reflect those of classic Americana musicians like Johnny Cash.

The Brighton, U.K.-based band does not simply mirror the sounds of 60s Rock. Ultimately, the group’s greatest triumph is their modernization of the genre. “Miles and Miles” is current and similar to songs by notable Rock contemporaries like Houndmouth and Black Pumas. With infectious harmonies and vintage instrumentation, “Miles and Miles” is the perfect song for classic Rock lovers and modern Indie Americana fans alike. The Heavy Heavy will tour the U.S. this fall and plan to release their debut album in 2023.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

DAY WAVE — “LONER”

On the surface Day Wave’s newest release “Loner” sounds incredibly youthful. But the lyrics give way to a story much deeper and wiser than what the sound offers us. Sonically, the song has roots in college rock with bedroom pop elements to it as well. Similar to many of the overarching themes of Day Wave’s sophomore album Pastlife, “Loner” will speak to anyone who feels anxiety about loneliness and anticipation. Creatively and thoughtfully crafted, the juxtaposition between the lyrics and the melody really help make “Loner” the poignant and nostalgic song that it is!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

THE LONE BELLOW — “GOLD”

The Lone Bellow released “Gold” right on time for international overdose awareness day. “We don’t ever try to write songs with an agenda, so with ‘Gold’ the idea was to tell the story from the perspective of someone in a hard situation — in this case, a guy who’s stuck in the downward spiral of addiction,” said guitarist Brian Elmquist, according to the Boot. The singer repeats “gold, gold, gold” at the final chorus against a collision of sounds. It sounds bright as the piano, layers of guitar, and a melodious beat come together. The repetition of the word “gold” signifies light and hope at the end of a drug downward spiral.

- Mina Rose Morales, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here