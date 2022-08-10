Playlist: New Discoveries 8/9

INHALER — “THESE ARE THE DAYS”

Already successful, yet still just starting out, Irish rock-band Inhaler is taking a moment to appreciate the present with their single “These Are The Days.” The four-piece group — whose members are all no older than 22 — just wrapped up a North American tour, and from the lyrics of this track, it sounds like they are enjoying their version of the rockstar lifestyle. The band’s vocalist, Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, sings of parties, hookups, and chasing dreams. “These are the days that kiss you on your broken nose,” goes the song’s most poetic line. The broken nose stands as a clever physical marker of someone living up their youth, while the personification of “the days” paints their good time as a salve for regret, the highs washing over the lows. The backing instrumentation matches this joyful, carefree spirit effortlessly. A two-guitar interplay playfully opens the single, and from then on synths, drums, and the bass join in and bring new energy.

“These Are The Days” is Inhaler’s first new song to come out following their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, which came out on July 9th, 2021. The group has hinted at the potential of a new album, but no official announcements have been made yet. So, fans will have to stay on their toes for now, waiting for more releases.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

THE BETHS — “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD”

New Zealand rockers the Beths have released the title track to their upcoming album Expert in a Dying Field. It follows “Silence is Golden,” which came out last month. But this latest single takes on the daunting task of articulating what it feels like once a relationship comes to end. Frontwoman and guitarist Elizabeth Stokes said in a statement: “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear.” Through sharp three-part harmonies and impassioned lead guitar-playing by Jonathan Pearce, “Expert in a Dying Field” builds and builds before finally exploding in its final chorus. This rupture results in an empathetic conclusion: anyone who has lost someone is an expert in a dying field.

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

THE HEAD AND THE HEART – “HURTS (BUT IT GOES AWAY)”

The Head and The Heart’s song “Hurts (But It Goes Away)” is a part of their new album Every Shade of Blue. The song explores the themes of heartbreak and sadness, connecting to the metaphor of the album’s name. The chorus sings, “Tell me that I'm gonna be okay. Tell me that life's gonna find a way. Tell me it hurts but it goes away.” The lines express someone longing for validation in their feelings and searching for affirmation that the hurt they’re feeling is temporary. The Head and The Heart were able to perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel in May. Following their performance, they have gone on to play live shows as a part of their North American Tour. The tour will continue until October with their last show in Nashville.

- Amber Garcia, Membership Coordinator

