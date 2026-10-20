New Discoveries: Soccer Mommy “Rings of Saturn”

– Ella DeYoung, Staff Writer

Sophia Regina Allison, or Soccer Mommy, is a Nashville-based indie singer-songwriter. Her music blends alternative rock with pop elements. Along with her acoustic mastery are confessional, intimate lyrics that complement one another perfectly. Allison started her career by self-publishing her music on Bandcamp and has since released four studio albums, all receiving praise from critics. Through her career, she’s toured with Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Vampire Weekend, Paramore, and many more. She has made her mark on the alternative rock scene and continues to rise

Who is Soccer Mommy?

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Allison grew up in Nashville, Tennessee; she always had a love for music. At the age of 5, she was playing guitar and had her first band in the fourth grade(that’s true Nashville, if you ask me, and that’s coming from a local). As she got older, she attended New York University to study business, but after her first show under the moniker Soccer Mommy, she signed to Fat Possum. After two years, she dropped out to move back to Nashville and pursue her music career.

Every Soccer Mommy album released continues to feel like a surprise. Clean, her first album, was a sharp, guitar-driven track mixed with bedroom pop. Then she moved to Color Theory, a textured and dark alternative album. Her third studio album, Sometimes, Forever, is a shoegazey atmospheric sound with genre-blending production. Finally, Evergreen is a return to raw and unpolished acoustic elements that mix with folk-rock. Allison may be able to deftly revise, but sticks to her vulnerable and stripped-down lyrics. She’s not afraid to explore the endless production possibilities of her songs. Allison continues to redefine what a singer-songwriter is and their capabilities.

Long Awaited Return

Her most recent release, “Rings of Saturn,” is her first song in nearly two years. Allison describes it as, “…feeling lost and looking for hope from anywhere.” There were many nights she’d take her telescope into the backyard during a difficult time to look at the planets and stars. Instead of viewing feeling small as powerless, she views it as freeing, and captures that in her newest song, “Rings of Saturn.”

The melancholy indie rock song was produced by the collaborator of Rosalía and Björk, Elliot Kozel. The song opens with acoustic guitar and eager vocals that build into an anthem-like chorus. She expertly layers twinkling keys, fuzzy guitar, and glitchy production elements. Allison skillfully captures the feeling of loneliness and self-doubt all while trying to remind yourself you’re not losing ground.

What’s Next?

Right now, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to upcoming music or shows. However, with her first release in over two years you should definitely be on the lookout for more new Soccer Mommy!