New Discoveries: Snail Mail “Dead End”

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Snail Mail’s new album is set to come out this March–The track “Dead End” released this January for all of your listening pleasure. Lindsey Jordan, AKA Snail Mail, has returned after almost five years to make herself heard (and we are listening!).

A Melancholic Anthem

There’s nothing I love more than young women making awesome music. “Dead End” is a song about ex-friendships–Something old and long gone that still lives in a tiny part of your brain. Snail Mail brings Gen Z’s classic indie rock sound in her own unique way, pairing electric guitar and a lively set of drums with her beautiful vocals. There’s an unapologetic sound to “Dead End,” almost like we’re meant to sympathize with an exasperated narrator who’s expressing the ups and downs of reminiscing over an old friend.

This feeling is captured beautifully in the music video.

The Woman Herself

Jordan has been performing as Snail Mail for over ten years. She made her first appearance as Snail Mail at the age of fifteen. She then released two albums before her reappearance this year. Her artistic voice is undeniable–Fun, electric, noisy. She even played a small role in the film I Saw the TV Glow, released in 2024. If you lean towards music with a punk-esque influence, Snail Mail might be somewhere up your alley. In 2023, she was named on The 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time list by Rolling Stone. How much cooler can a twenty-six-year-old get?

Have you Been Captivated yet?

In 2026, one of my personal resolutions has been to support young artists. Now is the time more than ever to lift up creatives who are putting themselves out there, and if you haven’t already gotten on that train, this is the place to start. Snail Mail’s new album, Ricochet, is set to release on March 27, 2026, followed by a two month long tour across North America with support from other young artists like Sharp Pins and Swirlies.

Guess what? Boston is on the tour list… Be there!