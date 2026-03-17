New Discoveries: The Grownup Noise “See You In the Hall”

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One of Boston’s local bands, The Grownup Noise, is back with their newest album, No Straight Line in the Universe. The 2026 album has multiple upbeat and catchy songs on it, but today we are bringing “See You in the Hall” to your attention!

School Days

On “See You in the Hall,” The Grownup Noise takes us back to those school days where everything seemed so simple. The main story of this song is a fantasy of a love story between two classmates. One of them constantly thinks of the other, but it is all only in his head. The singer says, “I always thought we would walk down the aisles of/ More than a convenience store.” This further reinforces the idea of this all being a fantasy made up by the singer.

On the other hand, this song also has a lot of witty and funny lyrics in it. The Grownup Noise on this song is able to bounce between fun lyrics and lyrics that speak to the desperate nature of the love that the singer feels. One of my favorites is, “I might fail math, if you don’t move your shoulder/ And I might fail life, if I can’t see you older.”

On top of the lyrical fun in this song, the upbeat nature of it makes it playable in almost any situation. It has that classic indie pop feel to it that you might have heard when you were little, getting ready for a baseball game, or in the back of your dad’s car.

Local Favorites

As I said earlier, The Grownup Noise is a local Boston band that, since 2005, has expanded its influence far outside of Boston. They are widely recognized for their indie pop sound that borders on electronic music in some of their songs. Some of their music has been played on NPR and other national radio stations around the country. Somewhere in the early 2000s, some of the original members went their separate ways. But now they are back, and the music is, of course, just as good if not better than it was 20 years ago.

Now What?

Now that you have listened to “See You in the Hall,” you will definitely want to listen to more of the Grownup Noise! They have a discography that spans two decades, and a 2026 release as well. As always, be on the lookout for them with any local shows!