Kashus Culpepper Live in Studio 88.9!

A couple of weeks ago, WERS’ favorite Kashus Culpepper stopped by the studio to play a few songs for us live before his show at The Sinclair!

These past couple of months have been filled with chaos and excitement for Culpepper. Earlier this year, Culpepper released his debut album, Act I, in January. This album features raw emotion and a rustic country sound that only a talent like Culpepper can deliver.

To learn more about Kashus Culpepper, check out our Pick of the Week on his song “Believe”! This one is special because our writer interviewed Culpepper to get his insights into his song “Believe,” his album, Act I, and his rise to fame.