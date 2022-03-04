Help WERS Celebrate International Women’s Day!

Discover WERS, WERS Essentials :: 03.04.2022
International Women's Day
Graphics by Ainsley Basic

In honor of International Women's Day this Tuesday, March 8th, WERS will be playing all women artists, all day. Whether it’s collaborative groups like Boygenius or local individual acts like Carissa Johnson, we’re excited to play some amazing tunes and celebrate women in music! Help us by submitting your some of your song suggestions with the form below.

Plus, as another part of the festivities, we're looking back on some of our favorite pieces from the WERS Music Blog that center around female artists. Read on to uncover artist profiles, interviews, show reviews, and more. And scroll all the way to the end to check out the playlist of incredible live performances we compiled!

Submit Your International Women's Day Song Requests:

DISCOVER OUR RECCOMENDED READS:

The Vault of Soul: Dionne Warwick

Show Review: Caroline Rose Brings Her Spunk to the Sinclair

Artist Interview: Unpacking New Chapters With Michelle Zauner

The Vault of Soul: Mavis Staples

Artist Interview: Aoife O'Donovan: "I Have A Lot More To Say"

Album Review: Clairo "Sling"

The Vault of Soul: Tina Turner

Artist Interview: Samia Strips Back Delusions On Her New EP "Scout"

Artist Interview: Overcoats Is No Longer Scared of the Dark

Album Review: Courtney Barnett "Things Take Time, Take Time"

Interested in more blog content? Check out last year's International Women's Day roundup here!

LISTEN TO OUR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY PLAYLIST - LIVE FROM WERS

Over the years, we've welcomed some amazing people to play live at WERS. Check out our favorites in this playlist!

