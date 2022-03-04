Help WERS Celebrate International Women’s Day!

In honor of International Women's Day this Tuesday, March 8th, WERS will be playing all women artists, all day. Whether it’s collaborative groups like Boygenius or local individual acts like Carissa Johnson, we’re excited to play some amazing tunes and celebrate women in music! Help us by submitting your some of your song suggestions with the form below.

Plus, as another part of the festivities, we're looking back on some of our favorite pieces from the WERS Music Blog that center around female artists. Read on to uncover artist profiles, interviews, show reviews, and more. And scroll all the way to the end to check out the playlist of incredible live performances we compiled!