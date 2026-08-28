Esperanza Spalding visits Studio 88-9 before her September 4-6 shows



The interview featured DJ Mo Wilks, speaking with musician Esperanza Spalding about her career, creative process, and upcoming performances. Esperanza discussed her busy summer, the challenges and rewards of working in community, and her deep connection to the bass as her instrument of choice. She shared her thoughts on the role of creativity in all aspects of life and reflected on a time when she almost quit music due to disillusionment with the professional demands, but ultimately stayed due to encouragement from mentors like Pat Metheny. Esperanza explained how her dedication to music has allowed her to contribute to social and community initiatives in unexpected ways. She also spoke about the importance of delegation and protecting her creative energy by surrounding herself with reliable collaborators. The conversation concluded with a mention of her upcoming trio performance at City Winery in Boston, Friday, September 4th through Sunday, September 6th. You can find out more information about her show by visiting City Winery Boston website.

Hear their interview now. Listen to Boston’s Secret Spot evenings 10pm to 2am, exclusively on 88.9FM and streaming live at wers.org



Mo Wilks

Welcome to Studio 889, I’m DJ Mo Wilks. I have the extreme pleasure of welcoming our next guest. She has a local connection to the Boston area, having attended Berkeley College of Music, right down the street.

She has multiple albums to her credit, eight studio, two live. One of my favorites is ‘Radio Music Society’, which earned a Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy. Multiple awards, including more Grammys, an NAACP Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. City Winery Stage this September 4th through 6th, will welcome her trio performance. Welcome to Studio 889, Esperanza Spalding. How are you?

esperanza (irma) spalding Thank you! Grateful to be here. Thank you for that glowing intro.