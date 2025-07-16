Junior Toots performing at Boston JerkFest on day two.

written by Fiona Brown

photos by Kathia Dawson

Vendors boasting brews from all around the Caribbean banded together on Friday, July 11th for the 12th annual Boston Jerkfest’s Rum and Brew tasting. With over 60 different drinks to try, ranging from double aged rums to tropical canned cocktails, along with live entertainment featuring Bajan legend Alison Hinds, there was no shortage of excitement available at the Harvard Athletic Complex based event. Samples were unlimited to all patrons after the purchase of a wristband, and the options were as sprawling as they were enticing.

A crowd gather on the lawn to watch performers at Boston JerkFest.

The field consisted of table after table, tent after tent, advertising essences and flavors unique to the Caribbean region available around the Boston area. As the name suggests, primarily rum was spotlighted, and in incredible variety: light and dark, un-aged and double aged, oaky or sweet, even a bottle brewed with raw cane juice.

Banner of Three of Strong Spirits at Boston JerkFest.

Intrigued by that last description? Check out Three of Strong Spirits, a Portland, Maine-based distillery with artisanal quality rums (and a gin!). From sipping liquor to alcohol made to be mixed, Three of Strong had a solid sampling set up. For those not interested in straight spirits, the distillery had an array of rum-based canned cocktails modeled after your favorite beach-day sippers.

Specialty Rum at Boston JerkFest.

If you haven’t yet had your fill of rum, delight at the news that there’s plenty more sprawled across the field. Mount Gay, a Barbados based distillery, featured five rums ranging from 40% to 58% ABV, all created with Bajan resources such as cane, water, and yeast. Haitian rum was available at Barbancourt, a neighboring table, along with freshly chilled French absinthe.

Patco Brands, the brand behind the beloved Rancho La Gloria’s pre-mixed margaritas, brought a new wine-based cocktail to the market— Big Sipz. These little glass baubles are similar to Buzz Ballz, but are mixed with wine rather than hard liquors. Just a few feet away was Win Resources USA, offering Portuguese wine (the cheapest of which was only $12 a bottle), along with Portuguese and Cape Verdean rum. Light and dark varieties were both able to be sampled in a cocktail at their makeshift bar, the former in deliciously minty mojitos and the latter mixed with a classic Cola.

Sweet and scrumptious canned cocktails made with rum from Sundial, a Florida distillery were made available as well. They came in both classic flavors such as Mai Tai, along with more creative concoctions, like the Sunset Mojito featuring hints of chocolate. And, for those looking for something lighter, four varieties of cider were attainable from Far From the Tree Cider.