Vault of Soul: Erykah Badu

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

By Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Each week of February, we open the 88.9 Vault of Soul with profiles of iconic soul pioneers. To continue 2026’s February coverage, WERS recognizes Erykah Badu, one of the most recognizable names and voices in R&B, through the 90s, and 2000s.

Biography

Early Life

Erykah Badu was born on February 26, 1971, in Dallas, Texas. She has since been dubbed the “Queen of Neo-Soul” for her unique sound and powerful storytelling. Her mother, Kolleen Maria Gipson, was an actress and raised Badu surrounded by the arts. She went to Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and was heavily involved in the Dallas music scene. When she was only 7, Badu learned how to play the piano, and eventually, at 14, she began to freestyle on local radio stations, using the name MC Apples. Originally Erica Abi Wright, Badu changed her name during high school to Erykah Badu, as “kah” means soul or inner self in Egyptian and “Badu” was one of her favorite jazz scatting phrases.

College and Early Career

She went on to attend Grambling State University in Louisiana. While in college, she studied theater and had a minor in quantum mechanics, while also rapping over beats her cousin Robert “Free” Bradford sent her. Badu eventually left school to move back to Dallas and pursue her music. She recorded a demo while working as a waitress and drama teacher, which producer Kedar Massenburg loved. Massenburg signed her under the label Kedar Entertainment, which would eventually merge with Universal Motown. Under this label, she was paired with D’Angelo, The Father of Neo Soul. Together, their duet breathed Neo-Soul life into the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic, “Your Precious Love.” After that, Badu was now a solo artist and released her first single, “On & On” in 1997, which was an immediate hit and solidified her place as an extremely talented musician and songwriter.

Critical Acclaim and Beyond

Her early work was critically acclaimed, and she won a Grammy for “On & On.” The song was the first Neo-Soul song to top the Billboard R&B chart. Her album Baduizm was also extremely popular, as it was no. 2 on the pop charts. She has gone on to release many albums and collaborations. Two of her most acclaimed collaborations were with The Roots on their single, ‘You Got Me,’ and ‘Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) with Common. She has won five Grammys and has been nominated 20 times over her career.

In addition to music, Badu also gave back to her community in Dallas by renovating the Black Forest Theater. Badu had three children, and after her second child, Puma Sabti, was born, she started her own record label called Control FreaQ Records. She is widely celebrated today for her ability to mix different styles of Black music, and her unique storytelling borrows traditions of folk, blues, and soul music.

In addition to her impressive musical career, Badu is also a certified midwife and Doula, and helped celebrities like Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor give birth. From studying quantum physics to writing hits, Badu’s career is one of the most interesting to watch, as she continues to find unique ways to make her mark on the musical and cultural world.

Who Influenced Erykah Badu

Nina Simone

Billie Holiday

Aretha Franklin

Anita Baker

Marvin Gaye

Chaka Khan

Who Erykah Badu influenced

Solange

Ari Lennox

Jhené Aiko

Janelle Monáe

Teyana Taylor

Chrisette Michele

Erykah Badu’s Awards and Other Honors

Grammys, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female (1987)

Grammys, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, “On & On” (1998)

Grammys, Best R&B Album Baduizm (1998)

Grammys, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, “You Got Me” (with The Roots)” (2000)

Grammys, Best R&B Song, “”Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” (featuring Common) (2003)

Grammys, Best Melodic Rap Performance, “3:AM” (with Rapsody) (2025)

American Music Awards, Favorite R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist 2025

BET Awards, Video of the Year, “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” (2003)

BET Awards, Best Video Director, Erykah Badu 2008

Billboard Women in Music, Icon Award, Erykah Badu 2025

MTV Video Music Awards, Best Direction, “Honey” 2008

NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding New Artist, 1998

NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Female Artist, 1998

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist 1998

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Soul Single, Female, “On & On” 1998

Soul Train Music Awards, Best R&B/Soul Album, Female, Baduizm (1998)

Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, Favorite Female Solo Album, Baduizm (1997)

Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, Favorite Female Solo Single, “On & On” (1997)

Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, Best R&B/Soul or Rap Song of the Year, “On & On” (1997)

Spotlight Tracks

“On & On” (1987)

Badu’s debut single, “On & On,” is a Neo-Soul, groovy track from her debut album Baduizm, which went on to chart extremely well in 1997. The song discusses poverty, religion, all while entrancing the listener with her silky smooth voice and instrumentation. “On & On” has elements of jazz, hip hop, and her almost Billie Holiday-like vocals. The first time I listened to it, I couldn’t help but dance, and I played it a bunch in a row. Its lyrics are rich with meaning, equally as rich as her beautiful instrumentation. It’s no wonder Badu won a Grammy in 1998 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. It’s an excellent representation of Badu’s incredible talent: a seamless blend of story and substance, with a catchy drum and keyboard play that you can’t help but move to.

“Bag Lady” (2000)

“Bag Lady” off Badu’s 2000 album Mama’s Gun is a mellow, smooth, poetic track that contrasts her earlier work and shows Badu’s excellent range. The song is about a woman who is trying to enter a new relationship, but is struggling to deal with the emotional baggage from her previous relationship. The soulful lyrics coupled with the jazzy, building instrumentals make for a perfectly balanced Neo-Soul classic. The song was nominated for two Grammy awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song at the 2001 Grammy Awards. I absolutely fell in love with this track, and towards the end of the song, I always look to rewind it to hear the build again!

“Window Seat” (2010)

From her 2010 album New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), Badu’s “Window Seat” is one of my favorites of Badu’s discography. The song’s music video shows Badu walking through Dealey Plaza historic district in Dallas, Texas (where JFK was assassinated), and throughout the video she takes off all of her clothes, and eventually is nude. The video got her a criminal charge and a lot of heat online, but it is absolutely a fan-fav. The song is a smooth, gentle R&B sound that Badu has perfected in her previous albums. I found this song to be similar to her other albums in terms of sound, and it is such a perfect, mellow, upbeat song to put you in the right mood.