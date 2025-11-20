Erykah badu brings her Mama’s Gun to Boston!

written by Mo Wilks

Erykah Badu, the undisputed Queen of Neo Soul, arrived and performed in Boston Tuesday evening to a sold out MGM at Fenway audience. Her concert honored, celebrated and showcased the power of her 2000 album release “Mama’s Gun”, 25 years strong. Erykah’s set covered all 14 songs of her iconic second album and nearly mimicked the entire order of the album song for song.



Badu, who goes by numerous musical aliases – Badoula Oblongata, Sara Bellum, SHE ILL as well as DJ aliases Lo Down Loretta Brown and Analogue Girl in a Digital World, literally hit the stage rocking the Boston crowd complete with an interactive multimedia screen with the song Penitentiary Philosophy. The alternating screen with the word WORLD in large letters. Badu’s opener was a foundational cry to a world beyond the MGM, Fenway doors past Greater Boston to literally the world and based on her loud strong and confident vocals very well could have been heard.

After Penitentiary, she would transition musically into a mellow groove, ‘Didn’t Cha Know’. By this time she had the 5000 in attendance singing in unison at full strength. There was no turning back, there or somewhere else, everyone was aboard in one accord. As the lyrics flowed throughout the venue, “Love is life and life is free.” If any attendee was having a bad day, a brighter day and evening was thankfully being held inside.

Erykah turned her attention to the brothers in the audience offering uplift and inspiration with soulful bounce in the song, ‘My Life’. The memorable lyrics combined with backspinning record sound effects, ‘my life show ain’t been too easy,’ and ‘Can’t let nobody kill my soul and bring me down!’ and ‘no turning back’, made me feel exceptionally good.

One of the coolest moments during her concert was when she picked up her guitar, playfully let her hair down figuratively, and interacted with the crowd as she gave the audience an acoustic stripped down version of ‘A.D. 2000.’ While it revealed a simpler music side, Ms. Badu stayed true to her conscious multi-dimensional roots, painting an homage to her 1970’s soulful psychedelic influences. After the self reflective song, Badu consistently returned to core values of love and connection. The folksy love song, ‘In Love With Love You,’ pairs Badu as a co-lead with Stephen Marley of the iconic Marley family. This dedicated love ballad had partners and friends singing lovingly to their significant other holding them tighter.

A jazzy soulful awakening smile of ‘Orange Moon,’ continued the musical flow. Oh how very good it was to hear this awakening song. It has the type of chord progressions and harmony a person could set their morning alarm to awaken them to prepare one to soulfully start their day. The funk returned to the MGM Fenway with Badu’s banging hit ‘Bag Lady.’

‘Bag Lady’, one of Mama’s Gun’s biggest hits, reminded those in attendance to lighten their life’s burdens. These loads or ‘bags’ could represent bad relationships they could find themselves in. Singing to those willing to feel the message, there could be people in your life who don’t appreciate you. Tough love in the form of lyrics, ‘Sometimes it’s hard to let go’, but Erykah reminded us we must breathe and release to feel better even if it’s by yourself for a time. ‘Love can make it better’, but the song points out it should be the appropriate person loving you after you show yourself self love.



Consecutive funky soulful bangers continued one after another, ‘…. & On’, ‘Cleva’ and ‘Hey Sugah’ interlude set the party off more than just right. Even the sensually funky, ‘Kiss Me On My Neck,’ returned Badu to the playful loving side with a funky rock edge reminiscent of a Funkadelic groove. Literal booty shakers, ‘Blackbox,’ complete with suggestive monologue and ‘Booty,’ rounded out an evening of pleasure had by one and all. I must honestly admit that while I didn’t always appreciate the funk and soul which her sophomore album provided, I am truly converted and happy I had the opportunity to feel the power of “Mama’s Gun.”

Listen, Like, plus Follow Boston’s Black Experience playing R&B Plus Hip Hop 24/7, go to wersplus.org.