Vault of Soul: Rick James

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Each week of Black History Month, we open the 88.9 Vault of Soulwith profiles of iconic pioneers of R&B and soul. To learn more, check out the biography of funkmaster Rick James, best tracks, and awards below!

Biography

Humble Beginnings

Before there was a “King of Punk Funk,” “Slick Rick,” or “The Super Freak,” the artist we know as Rick James came to us from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York. James Ambrose Johnson Jr. was born with music already in his blood, being the nephew of Temptations singer Melvin Franklin. From a young age, the only thing that Johnson knew he wanted was not to be like his father. Johnson Sr. abused and then abandoned his family while Rick James was only ten years old. Similar to a lot of Black artists, Johnson Jr. got his singing start in his church, St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, where he was an altar boy and in the choir. Starting his musical career in his teens, Johnson Jr. tried to learn as many instruments and styles as possible. Then, at 15, to avoid being drafted into the U.S. military, Johnson Jr. joined the U.S. Naval Reserve, which he fled for Canada to begin taking his musical career more seriously under the name “Ricky James Matthews.”

Making It To Hitsville U.S.A.

Predating Detroit and Motown Records, there was Toronto, Canada. There, in Canada, he formed the band, The Mynah Birds. This is where James cultivated his soulful sound. As the band began to make a small name for themselves in the local scene, James, always looking for a way to expand the group’s name, took them to Detroit to hopefully sign a contract at Motown Records. Just before everything was settled with Motown, bassist Tom Morgan left the group. This was when the legendary Neil Young made his way into the story of Rick James, joining The Mynah Birds and covering Morgan’s spot.

Seemingly ready to start producing hits—no pun intended—at Motown, the band ran into one issue. Right before the release of their debut single, “I’ve Got You In My Soul,” they discovered the money that their manager had taken out on the side. This led to his firing, and then, in a vengeful episode, their former manager informed Motown of James’ AWOL status, leading to the arrest of Rick James and the end of his involvement with the group. It would not be his only trouble with the law.

After five months in a naval prison, James was released and returned to Toronto. One year later, James began writing songs for Motown again, this time under the name “Ricky Matthews,” and from Detroit, the still young James would follow former bandmate Neil Young to LA. After several years of bouncing from gig to gig, James, somewhat dejected, made his way back home to Buffalo.

From Stone City to Super Freak

If you thought THE Rick James would leave music alone for even a second, then you don’t know him at all. After returning home, he formed The Stone City Band with Ed Roth, Danny Marks, Malcolm Tomlinson, and Peter Hodgson. In 1976, they released their debut single, “Get Up and Dance!” The following year, James once again found himself signing for Motown, this time with The Stone City Band.

Finally releasing a project on the label, The Stone City Band backed James on his debut album, Come Get It!, in 1978. It featured his first two massive hits, “You and I” and “Mary Jane” which charted at no. 1 on the R&B charts. The following year, James released his second studio album, Bustin’ Out of L Seven. This album took him to even new levels, landing at no. 20 on the Billboard 200 and no. 2 on the R&B charts.

To tour this amazing run of albums, Rick James formed The Mary Jane Girls and enlisted the services of a young Prince on tour. What separated James from his peers during this time was his showmanship and his integration of hard rock guitar riffs, pounding basslines, and outstanding horn section. In a way, what James did was modernize Motown and help their music cross the racial boundary for a new era and perhaps to a deeper extent than the musicians who came before him.

However, James was not done yet. In 1981, James released his most popular and well-received album, Street Signs. If you thought his stardom could not grow any more, then you were wrong. Street Signs launched James even further into the spotlight with hits like the timeless “Super Freak,” which charted at 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rick James stole the spotlight and refused to let it go.

Star in Front of the Mic and Behind the Board

When you mention Rick James, one thing that readily comes to mind is his masterful production work. Working with artists such as Prince, Teena Marie, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and even Eddie Murphy for his hit song, and one of my personal favorites “Party All the Time.” James was well respected amongst all of his peers, and as his life went on, his music grew more popular.

As his personal stardom began to wane in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, James’ music still lived on. Songs like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” heavily sampled from James’ “Super Freak.” However, it only took a little bit of attention and mimicry from comedian Dave Chappelle to bring the world’s attention back to Slick Rick in the 2000s. For the next six months, James would make more and more public appearances. He even supported long-time collaborator and partner Teena Marie on tour for her comeback album, La Doña. The two then sang a duet of one of James’ most popular songs, “Fire and Desire,” at the 2004 BET Awards. Sadly, in June of the same year, James passed away from congestive heart failure. The years of performing and substance abuse took their toll on him. But he left behind a musical legacy that can not be disputed by anyone.

Who Influenced Rick James

James Brown

Sly Stone

Berry Gordy and Motown

The Beatles

Neil Young

Who Was Influenced by Rick James

Prince

D’Angelo

Jay Z

Teena Marie

Mary J. Blige

Rick James’ Awards and Honors

American Music Award, Favorite Soul/R&B Album, (1974)

Grammys, Best Rhythm and Blues Song, (1991) with M.C. Hammer and Alonzo Miller

Spotlight Tracks

“Super Freak” (1981)

You would be somewhat forgiven for hearing the opening to “Super Freak” and thinking that it is “U Can’t Touch This” by M.C. Hammer, but the moment that the powerful and rich voice of Rick James kicks in, then you know who the true owner of the song is. His voice on this song is about as bold and strong as it is on any other. Here, you can hear the crossroads of Soul and Rock that James created. Although this song may be a basic pick for a standout Rick James song, there is a reason that it is so popular and loved by so many people. And one last time, that guitar riff is something else!

“Fire and Desire” ft. Teena Marie (1981)

The opening of this song immediately grips you. The slow, sensual monologue of James at the beginning sets the mood for the song to be soft and vulnerable, recounting the romance of a man who admits to his ego and flaws. His vocals on this song reverberate strength and versatility. When compared to “Super Freak”, James comes off just as appropriate for a ballad as he does on an up-beat and funky soul tune. Of course, you can’t mention “Fire and Desire” without mentioning the performance of Teena Marie. Her voice on this song is just jaw-droppingly powerful, meshing with James’ perfectly. With each high note she hits, you can feel the emotional weight in every word. Towards the end of the song, the two go back and forth and it paints this picture of a passionate couple reconciling their misdeeds, comforting one another, and possibly reuniting.

“Ebony Eyes” ft. Smokey Robinson (1983)

In this song, James goes full-on lovey dovey. He completely abandons the rock influence for a more traditional soul performance, and it is awe inspiring. Not to mention, the stand out crooning from the man that Motown would choose to be the face of their brand, Smokey Robinson. What “Ebony Eyes” does most is prove that Rick James had serious range. Not only can he get you out of your seat and make you want to dance, but he can also make you open yourself up to true love, and affection.