Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 26 – October 2

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lorde @ TD Garden – Friday, September 26 with The Japanese House and Blood Orange

For all three of these artists, it has been an amazing summer! Lorde released her new album Virgin, Blood Orange released Essex Honey, and The Japanese House released her new single “Personally.” Now that summer has turned into fall, it is time for them to perform these amazing works of art, and we should all be excited! This concert has so much star power attached to it that there is no way it can fail. Between the pop success that is Lorde and The Japanese House, and the soulful, introspective music of Blood Orange, there is something for everyone here. There are still a few tickets left, but they’ll be going fast, so make sure to get tickets now!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Front Bottoms and Sincere Engineer @ Roadrunner – Friday, September 26

It feels like the Front Bottoms have been around forever. Their hit song, “Twin Size Mattress,” is one of those songs that seemingly has a resurgence at least once a year. The Front Bottoms have an interesting style of music. It is almost desperate. The way they convey emotion makes you feel every single voice crack, every single inflection. Also performing is Sincere Engineer, a punk band from Chicago. This is going to be a great concert, so don’t miss out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Car Seat Headrest and Vundabar @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, September 27

Car Seat Headrest is one of the most interesting bands of all time. They seemingly have a new era every other year. The difference between who they are on Twin Fantasy, Teens of Denial, and The Scholars is staggering. They are a band that their audience has grown up alongside. Their raw lyrics and vocals add to the teenage angst of their music. Also performing is Vundabar, one of the most popular indie bands of all time. With their hits like “Alien Blues,” combined with all of Car Seat Headrest’s songs, this concert is going to be a great one!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Matt Maltese and Cornelia Murr @ Citizens House of Blues – Sunday, September 28

One of my favorite artists over the past couple of years has been Matt Maltese. One of the things that I love about him is his “lush” instrumentals. Each song is filled with yearning and pining. This past year, he released his new album, Hers. Maltese, over the course of his career, has made the transition from bedroom pop to jazz pop, which makes his silky voice even more impactful. Also playing is Cornelia Murr. Her music is also a kind of tender pop that makes the listener feel her emotion. Her music, combined with Maltese’s, is sure to be a concert filled with love and yearning!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

feeble little horse @ Arts at the Armory – Monday, September 29 with Kassie Krut

A shoegaze band that has been on the rise in the last couple of years is feeble little horse. Their hypnotic songs seemed to have entranced the entire community and have constantly left fans asking for more. The Pittsburgh-based band has become one of my favorites as well. Their songs are filled with amazing guitar riffs and vocals that seem to make you numb to everything else around you. Performing with them is Kassie Krut, another shoegaze band that just seems to get the genre. This is a concert that in two or three years’ time, you will want to say that you were at!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

David Byrne @ Wang Theatre, Boch Center – Thursday, October 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to see a man who was built for every era! David Byrne has managed to reshape his sound in each decade, and along with that has managed to make amazing music. This year, he released his new album, Who is the Sky? I would highly recommend that you check this concert out!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator