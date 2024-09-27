Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 27-October 4

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan @ TD Garden - Saturday September 28

The instantly iconic duo of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are making Boston sweat this Saturday! Catch the Sweat tour as it meets Beantown at TD Garden. It should be an action-packed show, as two of the biggest names in pop music are set to fill the stage with energy. Charli is fresh off her popping album brat, while Troye Sivan is bringing out his freshest work with Something To Give Each Other. A packed crowd at TD Garden is the best way to spend a Saturday night, and hitting some local bars and restaurants before or after the show isn’t a bad idea either. Come see Charlie XCX and Troye Sivan this Saturday–it’s destined to be a cult classic!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Alec Benjamin @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Sunday September 29

Oh My God! Alec Benjamin is coming back to Boston this Sunday at MGM Music Hall. The 30-year-old alt-pop star is currently on tour four months after having released his most recent album 12 Notes. You might have previously heard of Benjamin from his double-platinum release “Let Me Down Slowly", which was released in 2018 and some of his other songs such as “Water Fountain” or “Oh My God”. Accompanying Alec on his tour is Matt Hansen, an artist who also exists in a similar musical space to Benjamin. Tickets are still available, so if you want to see him live there’s still time!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Hotline TNT @ Crystal Ballroom- Sunday September 29 with Disq

Get ready to cartwheel into the upcoming Hotline TNT show this Sunday at the Crystal Ballroom! The NY-based rock outfit has been making big waves and that shouldn;t come as a surprise if you have listened to anything off the band’s latest record Cartwheel. It brings the feels and headbangers, the rock and the roll, the trudges and leaps. The blends of shoegaze with traditional indie is a trend that has been progressing the past couple years, but Hotline TNT does it in the right way: heavy.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

The Fray @ Orpheum Theatre- Monday September 30 with Rett Madison

The Fray is back in action! With their two 2024 singles, throwback acoustic jams are on the menu. Come eat it up this Monday at Orpheum Theatre! Coming out with the alternative veterans is none other than Rett Madison. WIth a voice like butter and sliding instrumentals, you won’t want to miss seeing her live. Come see the Fray and Rett Madison take on the big stage on the 30th!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Sabrina Carpenter @ TD Garden- Thursday October 03 with Amaarae

On October 3rd, the Disney Channel star turned pop princess will take the stage at TD Garden. Following the release of her latest album Short n’ Sweet, Carpenter set off on a world tour. This new record received great praise from fans and debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Charts. Audiences attending the show can expect to hear hit new songs like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” as well as older favorites such as “Nonsense” and “because i liked a boy.” To make her performances extra memorable, the singer will also perform a surprise cover song at every show. For an evening of catchy pop melodies and vintage Hollywood aesthetics, get your tickets for Sabrina Carpenter before there are only “Slim Pickins.”

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

The Script @ Citizens House of Blues- Friday October 04

Citizens House of Blues may as well be the hall of fame, because the Script is performing this Friday! Satellites, the new album by The Script reinvents the old sounds that the band took off with. The band has always carried an uplifting beat, so let them play some good vibes into your Friday night. Make it out to Citizens House of Blues on the 4th for hits good and old.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Wale @ Paradise Rock Club- Friday October 04

Wale has still got it. Sixteen years after his legendary debut mixtape The Mixtape About Nothing, Wale returned with the follow up More About Nothing in 2022. With a wondrous run spanning the 2010s and beyond, Wale stays true to the old school sound while pushing the envelope. This is evident on his 2024 EP ‘Ghetto Speak,” which will hopefully be just as impressive live. Come out and catch some paradise at the paradise rock club with Wale this Friday.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator