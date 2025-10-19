Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 17 – 24

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners @ House of Blues – Friday, October 17 with Field Medic

What started as a high school jam session in Colorado Springs has turned into a full-blown folk phenomenon. Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners are bringing their acoustic sound and mountain-born melodies to the Citizens House of Blues on October 17. With a folk-rock sound crisp as a Colorado fall breeze, the band is quickly rising to the forefront of the folk genre. Their hit song “Evergreen” has racked up over a billion streams on Spotify, and they’re currently on tour for their latest album, “Colorado’s On Fire Again.” They’re the cozy sweater of the indie music scene: warm, familiar, and just what you need when the weather turns. Doors open at 7:00 pm!

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Jeff Tweedy and Macie Stewart @ The Royale – Saturday, October 18

Frequently referred to as the leader of Wilco, singer Jeff Tweedy is on a solo tour for his latest album, Twilight Override. This is Tweedy’s fifth solo album, and it contains a total of thirty whole songs–I wish hearing the entire thing live was possible but fifteen or so will do. Jeff Tweedy may be a familiar companion on your music listening journey if you’ve been around since the Uncle Tupelo days, and this concert is such an awesome opportunity to see Tweedy bring his talent to the stage. Throughout his career, Tweedy has retained a style and voice that is recognized and loved by many. Accompanying him on this tour is singer and composer Macie Stewart, whom Pitchfork magazine says has made “some of the best tracks of the past five years transcendent.” This concert is bound to be a beautiful display of music.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Big Thief @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Tuesday, October 21

If you’re in the mood to listen to some sad, incredibly written, and wonderfully performed music, seeing Big Thief live on Tuesday, November 21st, will surely quell your craving. The band is currently touring in support of their sixth album release, Double Infinity. Led by singer and guitarist Adrienne Lenker, whose solo career is also one to watch, Lenker brings their folk style to the indie rock vibe of Big Thief. The night will be filled with new and old songs, such as “Vampire Empire,” their biggest hit of the last few years, and “Velvet Ring” from their first release, which is still the most popular of their discography to date. Be on the lookout for Big Thief, their concert is one you won’t want to miss!

– Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Magdalena Bay @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, October 24

One of fastest growing synth-pop duos is coming back to Boston! Magdalena Bay has become one of my favorite bands over the past year. Their soft vocals and experimental instrumental work has made them one of the most interesting bands to follow! Just last year, they released what might be one of the albums of the decade, Imaginal Disk. Since then, they have been on a tear in the music scene. Opening for artists like Billie Eilish and headlining several of their own tours. Recently they have released four new songs in what could be a build to a deluxe of Imaginal Disk, or a completely new project. There is so much to love about Magdalena Bay, that you just have to get tickets to experience them live!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator