Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 2 – 9

Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Addison Rae @ Roadrunner – Sunday, October 5

Put your headphones on and listen to some Addison Rae! The internet- personality-turned-pop-princess is coming to Boston on Sunday, October 5th, for a taste of her music that made us all so obsessed. While most fans remember her dancing to “Renegade” or lipsyncing to Tiktok audios, Addison is much more than her undeniable internet presence and even more multifaceted. She rose to fame in the music sphere this past year through her campy, electro-pop hits like “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” and her on stage presence and style that is reminiscent of our beloved mid-2000’s pop princess, Britney Spears. In times like these where the new generation of pop princesses are constantly inventing and reshaping the music scene, grab your tickets to the Addison tour to witness an ever evolving pop star on the rise before you regret that it could’ve been you!

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Queens of the Stone Age @ Wang Theatre, Boch Center – Wednesday, October 8

From the relaxed riffs of “I Sat by the Ocean” to the unbridled energy of “Song for the Dead,” Queens of the Stone Age consistently creates expertly-produced alternative rock. I can personally attest the band’s undeniable talent from the hours I spent trying to master the impossibly fast bass solo of “No One Knows.” If you wish to see these technical chops for yourself, the band will take the stage at the Boch Center Wang Theater on Wednesday, October 8. However, with a sold-out show, getting a ticket may prove even more challenging than mastering that bass lick.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Sombr @ Leader Bank Pavilion – Wednesday, October 8

On his debut concert tour, breakout singer-songwriter pop sensation Sombr is working 12-to-12 to put on the show of a lifetime! With back-to-back hits “Back to Friends” and “Undressed,” the Manhattan-born heartthrob is putting on a show to remember, following the release of his first complete album I Barely Know Her that came out in August following a steamy music video featuring Addison Rae. He is joined at the Leader Bank Pavillion by Devon Gabriella, a California-based starlet of the indie-pop persuasion.

– Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

Violent Femmes @ Chevalier Theatre – Thursday, October 9

It’s “Not OK” to miss the Violent Femmes’ play at the Chevalier this Thursday! The Femmes’ Hallowed Ground 40th Anniversary tour brings favs to the stage from the first two albums–Yup, “Blister in the Sun,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” and “Kiss Off.” And when they sing “Add It Up,” you can pretend you’re Winona Ryder in Reality Bites. When I listen to the Femmes, I feel hopeful, nostalgic, and full of energy–get gone and go to the Chevalier Theater this Thursday, October 9th and you’ll feel the same!

– Elizabeth Golaski, Staff Writer

Sir Chloe @ Royale – Thursday, October 9

Rock out like an absolute “Animal” at Sir Chloe’s Massachusetts show at the Royale Boston on October 9! From the band’s popular album 2020 Party Favor to their newest, Swallow the Knife, Sir Chloe is sure to bring an enigmatic and brutally honest energy on their Forgiving Tour. New York Times-endorsed British singer Suzy Clue will be accompanying them. The memories of the show will be sure to “Walk You Home” feeling exuberant and content.

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer