Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 10 – 16

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Royel Otis and bby @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, October 10

Last year, they rocked the House of Blues. This year, Royal Otis is leveling up just across the street at MGM Fenway. Hailing all the way from Sydney, Australia, Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell are the duo behind the alternative indie-rock sound you didn’t know you needed. Think catchy guitar lines, dreamy vibes, and emotionally hard hitting lyrics. They’re on tour for their new album “Hickey,” it’s messy, melodic and totally addicting. It’s the perfect soundtrack for dancing in your room, texting your situationship (don’t) or wistfully staring out the window on the T. Whatever your vibe is this fall, don’t be “moody,” “shut up” and put on your “torn jeans” and get to MGM Fenway on October 10. Show starts at 8:00pm!

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Bladee @ Roadrunner – Friday, October 10 with Ripsquad

Listen to your heart! Bladee is coming to Boston on October 10th for his Martyr tour. Known for his work in the Swedish underground hyper-pop collective Drain Gang, Bladee has risen to fame through Drain Gang with works such as “Hold Me Down Like Gravity,” “Dumpster Baby,” “Play Em Like Atari,” and many more. Bladee’s solo work has also paved the way for hyper-pop and experimental rap. His newest release, “Evil World,” “Expression On Your Face,” and “Inferno” continues to prove Bladee as an ever evolving artist that constantly pushes and expands the boundaries of his genre.

Opening for Bladee is Ripsquad, a producer collective that has been long-time collaborators with Bladee. Their tracks such as “2007,” “waitt2Rs,” and “The Silent Boy Cries (Ripsquad Outro) with Bladee,” proves the collective as yet another phenomenal alternative pioneer. Tickets to the Martyr tour are still available, so grab them to witness the evolution of underground experimental hip-pop in action!

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Real Estate @ Royale – Saturday, October 11

Real Estate is one of those bands that seems timeless. Every one of their songs feels like a hot summer day somewhere on the West Coast, despite being from New Jersey, where there is nothing to do besides hang out with your friends. Their indie sound is one of the more unique ones that I have ever heard. The doubling of lead singer Martin Courtney’s vocals gives their songs this ethereal feel that completely encapsulates the listener. The layering of their music is also fantastic, as each instrument is easy to pick out in the course of their songs. This concert is going to be one that you don’t want to miss out on!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Oh Hellos @ Roadrunner – Saturday, October 11

“Dear Wormwood,” who’s ready to follow the “Torches” all the way down to Roadrunner this Saturday night?! I don’t know about you but “I Have Made Mistakes” and I am making sure that missing this beautiful show will not be one of them. Take your “Pale White Horse” and be there at 8pm, unless you want to be there for doors which are at 7pm, for “A Convocation of Fauns (A Faunvocation, If You Will)” or what is also known as the best night of your life. This Indie duo will have you leaving in shambles, questioning many things, but most importantly wondering if you’re a “Soldier, Poet, King,” so don’t miss out this Saturday and go listen to amazing lyrics and even better instrumentals. See you there!

–Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Gigi Perez @ House of Blues – Wednesday, October 17

Despite what you may have heard, Gigi Perez playing at Boston’s House of Blues on October 17 is in fact not a “Fable!” Sing like a sailor to… well, “Sailor Song,” and test your “Chemistry” with Perez from the audience, but despite what she sings in “Please Be Rude,” cheer and scream and rock out to all your favorite indie ballads and give her the warmest Boston welcome! She might be “At the Beach, In Every Life,” but in this one, she’ll be right here in the Fenway area.

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer