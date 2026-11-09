Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 6 – 12

Graphic by Brynn Hawkins

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Fruit Bats @ Royale – Saturday, November 7

I have a “lingering love” for the Fruit Bats, and so will you this Saturday! The Chicago folk-indie band will take the stage at Royale. The Fruit Bats make the perfect soundtrack for a cozy fall day, straight out of a 2010s rom-com. Frontman Eric D. Johnson joined the Shins in 2010 and has toured with bands like Iron & Wine, Son Volt, and Ray LaMontagne. Some of my favorite songs are “When U Love Somebody” and “Cazadera,” which will keep you smiling! You won’t want to miss this!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

Porch Light, The Nautics, and DJ Carbo @ Brighton Music Hall – Saturday, November 7

After listening to Porch Light, you won’t want to “Fall Back” to anything else. This Indie-Rock Band has been steadily growing in popularity after originally gaining popularity through social media. Resonating with “basement rock,” Porch Light is energetic, raw, and mesmerizing. Jackie Uhas, the vocalist, provides powerful vocals while Zac Fogarty and Kyle Siemon rock out on the guitar, creating unique melodies. Porch Light is reminiscent of Big Thief, Paramore, and The Backseat Lovers in the way they create an angsty, roaring, alternative rock vibe. Their combination of raw soaring vocals, electric guitar lines, heavy bassline, and groovy rhythms comes together so perfectly you could almost call it as sweet as “honey.” You won’t want to miss their performance at Brighton Music Hall on Saturday, November 7th, with openers The Nautics and DJ Carbo!

– Bella Harris, Staff Writer

Journey @ TD Garden – Tuesday, November 10

If you’re just a small-town girl living in a lonely world, take the midnight train (or the T) to TD Garden this Tuesday as Journey hits the Boston stage. After forming in 1973, the band rose to fame with hits like “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believing.” The band has received many honors, including receiving Billboard’s “Legends of Live” touring award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now, lead guitarist Neal Schon takes the stage with a new lineup, including keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda. For 80s nostalgia and a “Precious Time,” get your tickets for Journey’s Final Frontier Tour.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Michigander and Wildermiss @ Brighton Music Hall – Tuesday, November 10

You should be “Freaking Out” if you’re not seeing Michigander on Tuesday. He’s known for his anthem-like songs and empowering lyricism. His most recent release, Over Before You Know It is a tight, fast-paced indie rock album that is about anxiety and ambition while not letting life slip away. I had the chance to hear him live in the studio over the summer, and he truly sounds the exact same live at 8 AM with no warm-up as he does recorded. He also happens to be a really great guy too. So, if you like great music and sweetie pies, go catch Michigander and Wildermiss at Brighton Hall!

– Ella DeYoung, Staff Writer

Geese @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, November 11 with Gwenifer Raymond

Geese are coming to Boston, and the most explosive thing they’re hauling is the setlist. After closing out an incredible European tour, the Brooklyn-based rock band announced another round of shows in the US with their Getting Killed Again tour. Getting Killed is the band’s third studio album: a gorgeous, lyrically dense, and heavy rock-and-roll staple released just months after frontman Cameron Winter’s debut solo album. They’re young, obsessive virtuosos who’ve got the world at their feet and are notorious for putting on a fresh spectacle with each stop of their tour.

Strange drums, groovy basslines, and heartfelt lyrics dancing over beautiful melodies make for some of the most passionate, weird, and real songs to come out of the rock genre in a long time. The lead single, Taxes, shows some of the humor that’s ripe in every interaction with the band (“If you want me to pay my taxes / You’d better come over with a crucifix / You’re gonna have to nail me down”). Don’t miss their shows at Roadrunner on November 10th & 11th!

– Gilad Mishiyev, Staff Writer