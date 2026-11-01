Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 30 – November 5

Graphic by Brunn Hawkins

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

horsegiirL and DJ Dave @ Roadrunner – Saturday, October 31

HorsegiirL is a German DJ who has just released her debut album Nature is Healing this summer, which features production from long-time collaborator of Charli XCX, A. G. Cook. She will be releasing her follow-up EP HARDCORE HEALING on October 30th, just in time for her live DJ set at Roadrunner this Halloween. If you go to her Halloween set, you won’t be the only one in a costume! HorsegiirL herself obscures her identity by wearing a horse face mask and dismisses any journalistic inquiry about her personal life. Her music is equally fantastical as her persona: on Nature is Healing, hardcore dance beats and 2010s EDM stylings erupt from a field of fresh air and running water. Lyrically, she speaks of taking care of the environment and the love and connection that comes from sharing the earth. The album is fun and bright, with pop elements weaving in and out, which land perfectly as oases between dancing fits.

Tickets are still available, so if you are looking for a unique Halloween event with the likelihood of hearing freshly released music from the world’s only half-horse musician, head over to Roadrunner and join horsegiirL’s farm!

– Maggie Donovan, Staff Writer

This is Lorelei @ Royale – Monday, November 2 with @

You know the old saying, ” So-and-so is your favorite artist’s favorite artist?” Well, Nate Amos, also known as This is Lorelei, is basically the embodiment of that saying. The thirty-five-year-old singer has been cosigned by pretty much everyone in the music industry. His songs have been covered by Hayley Williams, Waxahatchee, and Cameron Winter, just to name a few. His songs all exist somewhere in the country genre category, and with his new album The Singer in My Band, Amos shows off his storytelling ability to a level that he hasn’t previously shown. Along with the twang of his acoustic guitar, Amos makes his shows extremely intimate! This is a show that you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

half-alive @ Sinclair – Tuesday, November 3

For their second stop on the Billions tour, half-alive will be playing right here in Boston! Head down to The Sinclair on November 3rd to witness a show that is “Pure Gold”. This duo recently came out with a new EP, complete with three music videos, so be sure to check out Billions to hear the titular track and hits like “The Wolf” and “The Wonder”. Originally from Long Beach, half-alive has been releasing music for almost a decade now, so you’re going to want to catch them while they are in town for a show you’ll “still feel” afterwards. Make sure to get your tickets for Tuesday for a show you won’t want to miss!

– Braiden Schwartz, Staff Writer

Hovvdy @ Royale – Friday, November 6

It’s pronounced Hoowdy, but it’s spelled Hovvdy. I know, it’s really weird. However, outside of the name, this duo is truly amazing. Charlie Martin and Will Taylor are two of the most interesting artists out there. I got the opportunity to see Charlie play earlier this year, and it was worth it. The intimate environment that he performed in made the music that much better. If they’re able to do the same for Hovvdy, then this is a show you won’t want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator