Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 28 – December 4

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Portugal. The Man @ Roadrunner – Saturday, November 29

A band that you have no doubt seen us raving about is Portugal. The Man. This band is a fusion of indie-rock, funk, and folk. They shift between soft, quiet sounds to loud explosions of emotion in a way that is seldom copied by other bands. Their newest album, SHISH, is one of the best folk-rock albums of the year. Earlier on the blog, we talked about their song “Tanana” for our Pick of the Week! This is a concert that you are not going to want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Dijon @ House of Blues – Saturday, November 29

This Saturday, while you’re fresh off of the Thanksgiving break high, end your mini-vaca the right way by catching Dijon at the House of Blues! Dijon on a solo tour is a rare occurrence. The last time he graced the stage was part of the Re:Set concert series alongside Boygenius, Clairo and Bartees Strange back in 2023. Since then, he’s been busy producing, songwriting and collaborating with artists like Mk.gee, Justin Bieber, Bon Iver, and making his acting debut in the film “One Battle After Another” which he also wrote music for. His sophomore album Baby came out last August and is classic Dijon alternative R&B. Luckily there are still a few tickets available because this is a show you won’t want to miss!

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Vundabar @ Sinclair Music Hall – Saturday, November 29

Boston’s very own Vundabar is coming to play at Sinclair Music Hall! The indie-rock band played the role of opener for Car Seat Headrest at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They absolutely killed that show and reminded us all of why we love them so much! Luckily for us, here they are at their own headline show for us to enjoy even more! There are multiple songs that Vundabar are known for, but the one with the most popularity is “Alien Blues.” Despite how well known this song is, Vundabar changed how they play the song at every concert. Their versatility is one of the best parts about them! This is a hometown show that you won’t want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

The Beths @ Royale – Monday, December 1

One of the hottest and best indie rock groups is The Beths. This New Zealand based band is full amazing guitar riffs as well as backing vocals fantastic at harmonizing. Earlier this year they signed with ANTI- and since then their popularity has only grown. Grappling topics such as depression and other introspective ideas, The Beths are a show that will sound fun, but will make you think deeply about your own mental state. This is an amazing show that you will not want to miss out on.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Sir Chloe @ Royale – Thursday, December 4 with Suzy Clue

Indie rock artist Sir Chloe is coming to Boston! Fans may know Sir Chloe from their hit songs “Michelle,” “Too Close,” “Animal,” and more, but Sir Chloe’s discography encompasses a little bit of everything for everyone. Their newest album, Swallow The Knife, is a dark, moody indie rock journey that both captures the signature Sir Chloe sound but also pushes their artistry into bold new territory. Opening for Sir Chloe is Suzy Clue, an up and coming shoegaze inspired rock artist. Her hit track “Uneasy” has cemented her as the next it girl in modern glam rock, and her ethereal, distortion-heavy sound has been turning heads across the indie scene. Tickets to the concert are still available, so grab them before it’s too late!

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer