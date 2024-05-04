Uncommon Concert Calendar May 3-10

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:30pm, Saturday, May 4th with Weakened Friends

Slothrust is brnging it all home in Boston on Saturday night (quite literally). The female-fronted alt-rock group with local roots will soon wrap up their spring tour at the Sinclair. And Star Wars fans know, the 4th will be the perfect night for the power of local, live music to overtake you.

Slothrust’s current tour is in celebration of their most popular album, “Of Course You Did.” There’s a reason they have made “Our Favorite Local Albums of the Year” for their two most recent EP and LP releases. Songs like “Magic Glow” show off the sometimes playful, more often than not powerful, interplay in their sound; Slothrust cascades between calamity and letting out the rage that’s bubbling below. Saturday’s show is a must-see for serious alt-rock fans and casual listeners alike.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Monday, May 6th with Emily King

Norah Jones holds a special place in my heart, and not just because she’s my namesake. As an infant, my parents would put a Jones CD into the car and start driving around, and it was a no-fail method to get me to fall asleep. These days, I find myself swaying along more than sleeping, but her smooth and soulful vocals remain a beautiful constant.

Jones’ album Visions came out in March, with the catchy lead single “Running” leading the way and making a splash even earlier. Jones is currently touring for this new release, and luckily, she’s coming to Boston… Catch her at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Monday; I promise it won’t be a snooze-fest!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Thursday, May 9th

It isn’t every day that you can get a beard trim at a live music venue with an eight piece soul band serving as the backdrop. Oh, and did I mention the 60 premium whiskey brands and cocktails that will be scattered around for unlimited tastings, plus food trucks and a cigar lounge? This is exactly what the Roadrunner in Allston has to offer next Thursday, May 9th. The WhiskyX featuring St. Paul and the Broken Bones has made stops in a select number of cities across the U.S., with Boston being the next place up. Some may go just for the whiskey, but I propose that going just for the music wouldn’t be a shabby choice either…

St. Paul and the Broken Bones formed out of Birmingham, Alabama in 2011. The vocals of lead singer Paul Janeway feel like a crossover between the voices of Ela Melo (Rainbow Kitten Surprise) and Al Green. There is a grit to many of their songs that breaks through the mold of traditionally smooth soul music. The band’s new album Angels In Science Fiction is a dazzling example of this style. But it also showcases a bit of a departure from previous albums with piano ballads and occasional synth backings replacing the more punchy sound created when their three piece horn section comes into play. I’m confident their set at WhiskeyX will come with the best mix of tender soul and lots of funkier moments, too.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Thursday, May 9th

Towards the end of last year, Holly Humberstone released her sophomore album Paint My Bedroom Black, a powerful declaration of moving on and rebirth. With these previous themes in mind, it will be interesting to see if Humberstone’s next direction sees her settling into this next stage of her life and moving beyond the grief of darker times. Humberstone is coming to town on Thursday, May 9th and you might just get an exclusive taste of what’s to come. Known for her breathy vocals and emotionally impactful, narrative-filled lyrics, you may want to pack your tissues, but fan favorites like “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” will offer a moment to dance and let all of your feelings out. “And no, I'm not just gonna lay here and bite my tongue,” she sings on the track, declaring her worth and unpacking the relationships she had when she first moved into her own apartment in London. As they often do, her anecdotes carry feelings that are highly relatable to listeners.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator