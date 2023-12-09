Uncommon Concert Calendar: December 8-15

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

6:30 pm Friday, December 8th

Following the release of their self-titled album, the Maine will be visiting House of Blues on December 8th for their Sweet 16th Tour. Generally regarded as alternative-rock, the band pulls inspiration from groups such as Third Eye Blind, Death Cab for Cutie and Ivory. Their music and recent singles, such as “how to exit a room,” are perfectly suited for a Friday night. So, if you’re looking for a weekend activity, make sure to check them out!

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

5:30pm and 8:45pm Saturday, December 9th with Field Guide

You may have heard Darglingside’s “Hold Your Head Up High” — their most popular track, which sounds perfectly fitting for a scene of gentle reassurance in a tear-jerking drama like This Is Us — but have you followed what the group of four musicians has been up to since then? ‘Everything Is Alive’ Darlingside declare with their latest album. And with their pastoral-inspired soundscapes and natural talent, you’ll believe their album has the power to grow and evolve, just as a plant or human would. Make sure their crowd is alive for their two shows at the Sinclair on Saturday evening as they take the stage with Field Guide.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm Saturday, December 9th with Hayley Reardon

Will Dailey is a staple of the Boston music scene, creating his own music and producing for other artists locally, like Samantha Farrell. He is also a close friend of the station, who performed at our 617 Day show in 2023. It was an unconventional 617 Day having our outdoor concert plans rained out, but artists like Will Dailey decided the show must go on, and they performed in our makeshift Studio 889 while our official studio was in the middle of getting renovated. If he can command a small studio space with the tiniest of audiences (our audio engineer and maybe two others), he can surely command the Crystal Ballroom. Check him out December 9th!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm Sunday, December 10th with quinnie

Dive into a heavenly pool of immersive sound from The Japanese House at Roadrunner on Sunday. With an opening performance from quinnie, you will want to show up early and stay until the very last second to soak up both musicians’ glittering guitar-led instrumentation and stunning vocals doused with longing.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00pm Tuesday, December 12th with DiscoCactus and Lenny’s FunkClub

Magnificent Danger’s bio reads: “15-or-something person Riot Jazz Mobile Monstrosity. Nerdy tunes wrapped in wacky covers.” If that intrigues you, then don’t just walk, but run to the Middle East to catch their show on Tuesday, December 12th. There are brass instruments, there are beats, there are tunes from anime and video games… What more could you ask for? One thing is in stone: there will be dancing.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm Thursday, December 14th

The gentle and sweet sound of mxmtoon graces Boston with ukulele in hand, and a voice that croons melodies like a lullaby. While well adored by the younger crowd of pop listeners, mxmtoon caters to a universal palette that anyone would surely appreciate. Her 2022 release, rising, is a promising collection that once again, put the eyes of social media back on Maia. Surrounded by virtuosos of her kind, mxmtoon will perform at Berklee College venue, the Red Room at Cafe 939.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer